Account Takeover Prevention

Powerful account takeover protection for any web application. Keep your customers' accounts safe by accurately identifying threats before they cause damage with FingerprintJS Pro's 99.5% accurate visitor identification. Designed for developer teams to build fraud prevention workflows that protect the login process without hindering customer experience. Try for free - no credit card required.

Sign Up Now

FingerprintJS helps to prevent account takeover identity theft

Prevent account takeover
Credential Stuffing Prevention

Users that re-use passwords across multiple services are at risk of having their accounts accessed by fraudsters who purchased or hacked their account information from elsewhere. These fraudsters may then test thousands of login credentials on your site to gain access. Stop the threat by associating multiple login attempts from bot networks and preventing additional attempts from related visitorIDs using FingerprintJS Pro.

Social engineering
Phishing Attack Prevention

Social engineering is among the most reliable methods for fraudsters to access accounts of your trusted customers. Phishing techniques can also be notoriously difficult to prevent. Websites can stop phishing fraud with FingerprintJS Pro's accurate visitor identification by requiring new and untrusted visitors to provide additional authentication before accessing their accounts.

Sources of account takeover

Stop account takeover at the source

Account fraud can take many forms. Whether by brute force or individual actors testing purchased credentials, uniquely identifying your website visitors will provide the best defense against account takeovers. FingerprintJS seamlessly meshes into your tech stack to run in conjunction with existing authentication workflows, using our API and webhooks.
Read our documentation
FingerprintJS dashboard

Strong Account Protection means fewer chargebacks

Protecting your users' logins is the best way to mitigate chargebacks from fraudulent purchases without compromising on experience. Try FingerprintJS and see the difference that accurate user detection can make for your user's account security, merchant reputation, and more.
Create Free Account

FingerprintJS for account takeover protection

Create a free account and get 100% of features.

Get Started

Related Articles

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
October 12, 2021

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021

Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.

Account Takeover Fraud
September 16, 2021

Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud

Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
October 12, 2021

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021

Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.

Account Takeover Fraud
September 16, 2021

Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud

Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.