Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting
October 21, 2021

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting

Turning off JavaScript may block advertisers from showing you ads, but it won't prevent your device from being uniquely identified. Find out how this is possible with no-JavaScript fingerprinting.

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
October 12, 2021

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021

Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.

Android Wallpaper Identifcation
October 5, 2021

How Android Wallpaper Images Can Threaten Your Privacy

Android 12 features Material You, a new UI theming system based on color extraction. Find out how this feature jeopardizes user privacy and what you can do to protect yourself.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.

iCloud Private Relay Leak
September 20, 2021

iOS 15 iCloud Private Relay Vulnerability Identified

Learn more about this vulnerability in Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay service and how you can prevent your data from being leaked.

Account Takeover Fraud
September 16, 2021

Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud

Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud
September 15, 2021

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud and How To Prevent Them From Harming Your Customers

Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks
September 9, 2021

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks

Bad bots are smart enough these days to evade the security controls of most signup forms. Learn how FingerprintJS can help prevent bot attacks when other measures fail.

PSD2
September 1, 2021

Reducing Cart Abandonment Rates While Maintaining Compliance With PSD2

Learn how to adhere to Europe's new standards for secure online payments without adding friction to the checkout process.

Preventing Browser Fingerprinting
August 26, 2021

Can you Prevent Browser Fingerprinting?

Browser fingerprinting is effective for identifying anonymous traffic, but it isn't foolproof. Learn more about the various methods visitors can use to prevent browser fingerprints from accurately identifying visitors

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

State of Identity Podcast - FingerprintJS
August 19, 2021

State of Identity Podcast: Featuring CEO Dan Pinto, FingerprintJS

Listen to our podcast episode with CEO Dan Pinto and State of Identity host Cameron D'Ambrosi talk about browser identification and the future of identity management!

