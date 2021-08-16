Blog Articles

Best Github Projects For Fraud Detection
August 16, 2021

The 8 Best GitHub Projects for Fraud Detection and Prevention

Protecting your application from fraudulent users is a critical part of a developer's job. Learn about the best open source projects on Github to keep your site safe.

Incognito mode detection
July 29, 2021

Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode

Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.

Credential stuffing prevention
July 28, 2021

Credential Stuffing Prevention: A complete checklist for 2021

Learn how to secure and protect your users’ data with account takeover prevention methods to stop costly breaches and maintain your customers' trust.

CNP fraud prevention
July 27, 2021

CNP fraud prevention: Tips to protect your business against chargebacks

Credit card fraud is a multi-billion dollar problem, and can be incredibly hard to stop. Learn about how to prevent CNP fraud and chargebacks on your website.

Gift card fraud prevention
July 26, 2021

Gift card fraud prevention: Tips to keep fraudsters at bay

Ecommerce sites are often plagued with gift card fraud. Learn how to identify this common form of payment fraud and prevent scammers from taking advantage.

Twilio 2FA
July 5, 2021

How to Lower Your Twilio Costs by Using Fingerprinting for 2FA

Twilio or other SMS 2FA methods have high costs that can add up. Learn how to use browser fingerprinting to reduce costs in our step-by-step demo.

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.

browser fingerprinting using PHP
June 25, 2021

How to Generate Browser Fingerprints in PHP

Learn how to generate browser fingerprints for your PHP application using a free browser fingerprinting service.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

FingerprintJS Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.

Canvas fingerprinting
June 11, 2021

How Does Canvas Fingerprinting Work?

Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.

Bot detection radar
June 3, 2021

Bot Detection: Identifying Bot Traffic with Open-source Browser Fingerprinting Techniques

Learn the most common bot detection techniques, and learn to implement bot detection and threat mitigation using browser fingerprinting techniques.

Browser fingerprinting privacy shield
May 25, 2021

Fingerprinting in the Modern Browser: Are Privacy Updates Making It Harder to Prevent Fraud?

Are privacy updates making it harder to use browser fingerprinting for anti-fraud? We go through the major modern browsers and determine what is still possible to keep your website safe.

