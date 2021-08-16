Protecting your application from fraudulent users is a critical part of a developer's job. Learn about the best open source projects on Github to keep your site safe.
Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.
Learn how to secure and protect your users’ data with account takeover prevention methods to stop costly breaches and maintain your customers' trust.
Credit card fraud is a multi-billion dollar problem, and can be incredibly hard to stop. Learn about how to prevent CNP fraud and chargebacks on your website.
Ecommerce sites are often plagued with gift card fraud. Learn how to identify this common form of payment fraud and prevent scammers from taking advantage.
Twilio or other SMS 2FA methods have high costs that can add up. Learn how to use browser fingerprinting to reduce costs in our step-by-step demo.
Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.
Learn how to generate browser fingerprints for your PHP application using a free browser fingerprinting service.
Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.
Learn the most common bot detection techniques, and learn to implement bot detection and threat mitigation using browser fingerprinting techniques.
Are privacy updates making it harder to use browser fingerprinting for anti-fraud? We go through the major modern browsers and determine what is still possible to keep your website safe.