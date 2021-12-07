Dan Pinto's Articles

December 7, 2021
FingerprintJS Pro price increase
We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.
Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.