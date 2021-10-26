About Leon Yen

Leon Yen Articles

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
October 12, 2021

Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.

Account Takeover Fraud
September 16, 2021

Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud
September 15, 2021

Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.