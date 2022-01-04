About Savannah Copland

Savannah Copland photo

Role

Marketing Lead

Savannah Copland Articles

Bank account takeover
January 4, 2022

Steps to prevent account takeover in banks and fintech

Account takeover is a huge risk to online banks and fintechs. Learn how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and how to protect your website and mobile apps.

Online gambling fraud prevention
December 6, 2021

Online gambling fraud: effective preventative measures

Learn how to prevent the most common scams from career fraudsters as well as punters looking to get a leg up on the competition.

Coronavirus items and a shield for anti-fraud
December 3, 2021

A look at the anti-fraud technology landscape post-pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed our lives even more online. Businesses have had to scale up their anti-fraud efforts quickly to respond to rising threats using technology.

Chargeback prevention
November 26, 2021

Chargeback prevention: 7 tips for e-commerce merchants to prevent financial losses

Chargebacks can cost your business money, inventory, and negatively impact your merchant reputation. Learn how to prevent chargebacks from harming your business through preventative measures.

Cybersecurity Trends 2022
November 12, 2021

6 Cybersecurity Trends for 2022 and Beyond

Cybercrime shot up by 600% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what can we expect going forward? We look into 6 of the top cybersecurity trends expected in the coming years.

What is coupon glittering?
November 2, 2021

What is coupon glittering & how can it harm your business?

Coupon glittering is a form of payment fraud that exploits glitches in coupon codes. Learn how this scam works, and how to prevent it from damaging your retail store or online business.

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

State of Identity Podcast - FingerprintJS
August 19, 2021

State of Identity Podcast: Featuring CEO Dan Pinto, FingerprintJS

Listen to our podcast episode with CEO Dan Pinto and State of Identity host Cameron D'Ambrosi talk about browser identification and the future of identity management!

Credential stuffing prevention
July 28, 2021

Credential Stuffing Prevention: A complete checklist for 2021

Learn how to secure and protect your users’ data with account takeover prevention methods to stop costly breaches and maintain your customers' trust.

CNP fraud prevention
July 27, 2021

CNP fraud prevention: Tips to protect your business against chargebacks

Credit card fraud is a multi-billion dollar problem, and can be incredibly hard to stop. Learn about how to prevent CNP fraud and chargebacks on your website.

Gift card fraud prevention
July 26, 2021

Gift card fraud prevention: Tips to keep fraudsters at bay

Ecommerce sites are often plagued with gift card fraud. Learn how to identify this common form of payment fraud and prevent scammers from taking advantage.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

FingerprintJS Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.

