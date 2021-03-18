Savannah Copland's Articles

March 18, 2021
How the Web Audio API is used for audio fingerprinting
Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.
- Fingerprinting
- Js
- Engineering
- Web
