Savannah Copland photo

Savannah Copland

Role

Marketing Lead

Savannah Copland Articles

Savannah Copland's Articles

State of Identity Podcast - FingerprintJS
August 19, 2021

State of Identity Podcast: Featuring CEO Dan Pinto, FingerprintJS

Listen to our podcast episode with CEO Dan Pinto and State of Identity host Cameron D'Ambrosi talk about browser identification and the future of identity management!

