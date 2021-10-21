Sergey Mostsevenko Articles

Turning off JavaScript may block advertisers from showing you ads, but it won't prevent your device from being uniquely identified. Find out how this is possible with no-JavaScript fingerprinting.
Learn more about this vulnerability in Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay service and how you can prevent your data from being leaked.
Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.