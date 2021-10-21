About Sergey Mostsevenko

Sergey Mostsevenko photo

Role

Researcher and Developer

Sergey Mostsevenko Articles

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting
October 21, 2021

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting

Turning off JavaScript may block advertisers from showing you ads, but it won't prevent your device from being uniquely identified. Find out how this is possible with no-JavaScript fingerprinting.

iCloud Private Relay Leak
September 20, 2021

iOS 15 iCloud Private Relay Vulnerability Identified

Learn more about this vulnerability in Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay service and how you can prevent your data from being leaked.

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.