FingerprintJS Discord

June 15, 2021
Savannah Copland photo
Savannah CoplandMarketing Lead
June 15, 2021

Join our Discord to discuss our Javascript browser fingerprinting library, FingerprintJS Pro and all things anti-fraud.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch

Join our community Discord to talk and learn about all things FingerprintJS. We welcome discussions around our open source fingerprinting libraries, our Pro paid offering, as well as anything to do with visitor identification and anti-fraud.

We are excited to get this new community off the ground with your help. Everyone is welcome, from junior developers to senior architects, fraud analysts to CSOs.

Join our community to:

  • Ask questions to FingerprintJS staff and other users - give us your toughest technical questions and put us to the test
  • Get notifications about releases, updates, and other relevant news
  • Let others know about you and any awesome projects you’ve built

Join Today!

All article tags

Related Articles

FingerprintJS Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

FingerprintJS Pro Pricing Changes
December 7, 2021

FingerprintJS Pro price increase

We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.

FingerprintJS Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

FingerprintJS Pro Pricing Changes
December 7, 2021

FingerprintJS Pro price increase

We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.