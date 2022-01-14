Featured Articles

Safari 15 IndexDB API vulnerability
January 14, 2022

Exploiting IndexedDB API information leaks in Safari 15

In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.

Online gambling fraud prevention
December 6, 2021

Online gambling fraud: effective preventative measures

Learn how to prevent the most common scams from career fraudsters as well as punters looking to get a leg up on the competition.

Best NPM browser fingerprinting packages
November 19, 2021

The Best NPM Browser Fingerprint Packages

There are a few NPM packages to choose from for browser fingerprinting. In this article, we compare options by looking at their popularity, updated date, package size and more.

FingerprintJS Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting
October 21, 2021

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting

Turning off JavaScript may block advertisers from showing you ads, but it won't prevent your device from being uniquely identified. Find out how this is possible with no-JavaScript fingerprinting.

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
October 12, 2021

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021

Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.

Android Wallpaper Identifcation
October 5, 2021

How Android Wallpaper Images Can Threaten Your Privacy

Android 12 features Material You, a new UI theming system based on color extraction. Find out how this feature jeopardizes user privacy and what you can do to protect yourself.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.

iCloud Private Relay Leak
September 20, 2021

iOS 15 iCloud Private Relay Vulnerability Identified

Learn more about this vulnerability in Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay service and how you can prevent your data from being leaked.

Account Takeover Fraud
September 16, 2021

Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud

Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.

