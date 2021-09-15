Featured Articles

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud
September 15, 2021

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud and How To Prevent Them From Harming Your Customers

Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks
September 9, 2021

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks

Bad bots are smart enough these days to evade the security controls of most signup forms. Learn how FingerprintJS can help prevent bot attacks when other measures fail.

PSD2
September 1, 2021

Reducing Cart Abandonment Rates While Maintaining Compliance With PSD2

Learn how to adhere to Europe's new standards for secure online payments without adding friction to the checkout process.

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

State of Identity Podcast - FingerprintJS
August 19, 2021

State of Identity Podcast: Featuring CEO Dan Pinto, FingerprintJS

Listen to our podcast episode with CEO Dan Pinto and State of Identity host Cameron D'Ambrosi talk about browser identification and the future of identity management!

Incognito mode detection
July 29, 2021

Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode

Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.

browser fingerprinting using PHP
June 25, 2021

How to Generate Browser Fingerprints in PHP

Learn how to generate browser fingerprints for your PHP application using a free browser fingerprinting service.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

FingerprintJS Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.

Canvas fingerprinting
June 11, 2021

How Does Canvas Fingerprinting Work?

Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.

Bot detection radar
June 3, 2021

Bot Detection: Identifying Bot Traffic with Open-source Browser Fingerprinting Techniques

Learn the most common bot detection techniques, and learn to implement bot detection and threat mitigation using browser fingerprinting techniques.

How to ban users from your website
May 17, 2021

6 Ways to Permanently Ban Users from Your Website

Block specific users from accessing your website content by their IP, email address, browser fingerprint and more.

