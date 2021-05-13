Featured Articles

The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.
Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.
Device fingerprinting is a powerful tool for Android developers to accurately identify their users. Learn how you can use the Fingerprint Android library to future-proof your application security.