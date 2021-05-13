Featured Articles

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability
May 13, 2021

Exploiting custom protocol handlers for cross-browser tracking in Tor, Safari, Chrome and Firefox

The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.

Audio fingerprinting
March 18, 2021

How the Web Audio API is used for audio fingerprinting

Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.

Android device fingerprinting
December 8, 2020

Life after ANDROID_ID: Android Identification via Device Fingerprinting

Device fingerprinting is a powerful tool for Android developers to accurately identify their users. Learn how you can use the Fingerprint Android library to future-proof your application security.

