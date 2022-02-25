Announcing dedicated support for FingerprintJS Open Source Library

Last year was an incredible milestone-filled year for FingerprintJS. We announced our Series B funding, our SOC2 compliance, and saw a 750% increase in signups with the launch of a “free forever” tier of FingerprintJS Pro. As we grow, we want to be accessible to developers at companies of all sizes looking for a device identification solution. We’re excited to announce that we are expanding our support offerings to now include dedicated support for our open source FingerprintJS library.

Our open source browser fingerprinting library is core to the heart of FingerprintJS. With over 750K downloads every month and over 16 thousand stars on GitHub, our active open source community allows us to grow and improve our product from specific customer requests. While we have expanded and professionalized our open source offering to create FingerprintJS Pro, our open source library will forever be available for developers to use in any way they see fit. To better support our community, we have significantly increased our support resources, which now include dedicated open source support reps.

To receive support, we have several channels available for you to get in touch:

Reach out to our team at oss-support@fingerprintjs.com for private support - you can expect responses within 2 business days in most cases. We can help with technical setup, troubleshooting best practices, and proof of concept design - don’t be afraid to ask!

Submit any bugs or issues you encounter using GitHub Issues

Have questions that may benefit the broader FingerprintJS community? Start a discussion on GitHub - our team will also be actively responding to discussions there.

Join our Discord channel to meet other FingerprintJS users and stay up-to-date on new releases and updates.

You can learn more about the differences between our open source and Pro products here.