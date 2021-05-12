How to Build the Best Paywall Solution with Node and Browser Fingerprinting

As online publications transition from monetization through digital advertising to charging consumers directly for their content, paywalls are becoming commonplace. And right on their heels are myriad innovations in circumventing them. For developers tasked with restricting site access to subscribers, it’s important to not only keep up with current paywall architecture, but also the latest tricks for getting around them. If you’re going to build a paywall that works, you have to know what you’re guarding against.

There are varying levels of restriction when it comes to paywalls. They can be grouped into two categories:

Hard paywall: Requires subscriptions for all content. Policies are enforced server-side.

Requires subscriptions for all content. Policies are enforced server-side. Soft paywall: Limits the number of articles accessible before requiring subscription. Policies are enforced client-side.

As you probably know, there are various measures a reader can take to circumvent or bypass a paywall:

Using a browser extension

Using an ad blocker extension

Blocking HTTP requests for popular paywall libraries

Switching to private browsing or incognito mode

Signing up for a free account

Resetting browser cookies

Hiding the user’s IP address

Manually deleting the paywall source code

A significant number of websites depend on third-party tools and libraries for their paywall implementations as opposed to developing in-house solutions. Vendors like FingerprintJS, for example, offer "paywall-as-a-service" products.

Creating a Sample Site with a Soft Paywall

In this post, you will create a news website using Node.js and implement a soft paywall using FingerprintJS to track users and limit the number of articles they can read on your site. Each site visitor will have their unique ID from FingerprintJS stored inside a database to track the number of unique articles they have read.

The complete source code along with access to the Pug templates and the public static assets can be found in this GitHub repository.

Prerequisites:

Node.js version 10 or higher installed on your computer.

A basic understanding of JavaScript.

PostgreSQL server installed.

Created database and user with access granted.

Sign Up for FingerprintJS

First, create an account with FingerprintJS. The sign-up process is quick, intuitive, and conventional, and you can try it without usage limits for 10 days.

Once you’ve signed up, you’ll be presented with a quick start guide for both a CDN and an NPM implementation. The code snippet for each approach will include your generated browser token which you’ll use later in this tutorial, so keep this value close at hand. If need be, you can access the Tokens page from the left-side menu at any point to fetch and generate API and browser tokens.

Set Up the Web Application

You can set up your application environment and create the relevant folder structure. Provided that you have all the prerequisites in place as outlined earlier, you can proceed to initialize your Node.js application.

npm init

You can then fill in the relevant details when prompted by the terminal. This will generate a package.json file. The next step will be to install the following application dependencies:

Express: A Node.js web framework

Pug: A template engine for generating HTML

Node Postgres: A PostgreSQL client for Node.js

To install these dependencies in your workspace, run the following command in the same directory that the package.json file was created in:

npm i --save express pg pug

The folder structure for the application will be based on the following paradigm:

Public: The location for all client-side static access, ie images, CSS, and JavaScript files

Source: The location for the backend business logic

Views: The location for the frontend Pug templates

You can create these folders in your root directory to match the following structure:

├── node_moduiles/ ├── public/ ├── src/ ├── views/ ├── package-lock.json └── package.json

The last step for you to carry out in this section is to modify the package.json file. The application will require a script to start the server, so you can run the following node command against the main server file that you’ll create in the next section:

"scripts": { "start": "node src/index.js" }

Configure the Database Connection

Next, you’ll configure the PostgreSQL client to connect to the database server. The database will have a single table to track the articles read by a single site visitor.

Inside the source directory ( src ), you can create a file called index.js . In this file, you will import the PostgreSQL client library and configure it with the relevant database user details in order to establish a connection, and create a table to keep a record of the unique articles read per visitor.

const { Pool } = require("pg"); const pgClient = new Pool({ user: '', host: 'localhost', database: '', password: '', port: 5432 }); pgClient.on('error', () => console.log('Lost Postgres connection')); pgClient .query( ` create table article_reads ( id serial primary key, visitor_id text not null, article_id int not null, created_at timestamp default now() ) ` ) .catch(err => console.log(err)); pgClient .query(`create index idx_article_reads_on_visitor_id on article_reads(visitor_id)`) .catch(err => console.log(err));

Set Up the Template Engine with Express

In this section you will provision the required settings to render the frontend templates. The following changes will be implemented in the src/index.js file. For starters, you can import the Express framework and then initialize an Express application.

const express = require("express"); const app = express();

After this, you can configure your application to render the Pug template files. To accomplish this, you can update the application settings with the following properties:

views: This will determine the directory where the template files are located.

view engine: This determines the template engine the application should use.

In addition to this, you can serve static files from the public directory using the express.static built-in middleware function.

app.set("views", "./views"); app.set("view engine", "pug"); app.use(express.static("public"));

Then create a route to render the home.pug file:

app.get("/", (req, res) => { res.render("home"); });

Create API Routes

In the previous section, you configured the Express application to render Pug templates from the views directory. The next steps are for you to ensure that the application displays the relevant content based on the selected article, as well as to enable the paywall when a user surpasses the free content threshold.

To display content for a specific article, add the following code snippet to the index.js file:

app.get("/articles/:id", (req, res) => { let id = req.params['id'] res.render(`articles/article-${id}`) });

The route handling the logic for enabling the paywall will require some additional helper functions. These helper functions will be used to query the database to check if a visitor has reached their maximum number of articles, and to insert a new record in the database when they read a new article for the first time.

app.get("/paywall", async (req, res) => { let visitorId = req.query['visitorId']; let articleId = parseInt(req.query['articleId']); let articleIds = await getAlreadyReadArticleIds(visitorId); let paywallEnabled = true; // paywall is enabled only in one scenario: // visitor already read 2 distinct articles in the last 7 days // and current article is not the one that was read in the last 7 days if (articleIds.length < 2 || articleIds.includes(articleId)) { paywallEnabled = false; // if no paywall, we need to register current event of reading in the DB insertArticleReadRow(visitorId, articleId); } res.json({ enabled: paywallEnabled }); });

let getAlreadyReadArticleIds = async (visitorId) => { let sql = "select distinct(article_id) as article_id from article_reads where visitor_id = $1 and created_at > $2"; let currentTimestamp = new Date().getTime(); let weekAgoTimestamp = currentTimestamp - 7 * 24 * 3600 * 1000; let queryParams = [visitorId, new Date(weekAgoTimestamp)]; let res = await pgClient.query(sql, queryParams); let articleIds = res.rows.map(r => r.article_id); return articleIds; } let insertArticleReadRow = async (visitorId, articleId) => { let sql = "insert into article_reads(visitor_id, article_id) values ($1, $2)"; let insertParams = [visitorId, articleId]; await pgClient.query(sql, insertParams); }

Implement the Paywall

Finally, implement the paywall for your news website. To ensure that the FingerprintJS library is loaded and initialized across all pages of the website, you’ll add the scripts to the main layout template.

doctype html head meta(charset='utf-8') meta(name='viewport' content='width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no') title Tennis Chronicles link(href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Miriam+Libre&display=swap" rel="stylesheet") link(href='https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/css/bootstrap.min.css' rel='stylesheet') link(href='/css/main.css' rel='stylesheet') script(async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-144459549-2") script. window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-144459549-2'); body header .navbar.navbar-dark.bg-dark .container a.navbar-brand(href='/') img.img-fluid(src="/img/logo.png") main block content footer.text-center.py2 .container .row .col | © Tennis Chronicles, 2021 p b Disclaimer: | Not a real newspaper. Created to demonstrate the a(href="https://fingerprintjs.com" target="_blank") FingerprintJS Pro Paywall technology | , provided by a(href="https://fingerprintjs.com" target="_blank") fingerprintjs.com .row.mb-2 .col.text-center a(href="https://github.com/fingerprintjs/paywall-demo" target="_blank") img(src="/img/github.svg" height="30px") include modal script(src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.3.1.min.js") script(src="https://stackpath.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.3.1/js/bootstrap.min.js") script(src="/js/main.js") script( async src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro@3/dist/fp.min.js" onload="initFingerprintJS()" )

As shown in the previous code snippet, additional JavaScript functions are loaded to the site using the main.js file from the public/js directory. This file has two functions: one is responsible for initializing FingerprintJS with your browser token once the library has finished downloading. The other makes use of the loaded and token configured FingerprintJS object to fetch the unique visitor ID. The visitor ID is then used to query the paywall API route to track the articles read.

var fpLoaded = function (fp) { var match = location.href.match(/articles\/(\d+)$/) if(!match){ return } fp.get().then(function (res) { var query = { visitorId: res.visitorId, articleId: match[1] }; $.getJSON("/paywall", query, function (res) { if(res.enabled){ $("#paywall-modal").modal({ keyboard: false, show: true, backdrop: "static" }); } }); }); } function initFingerprintJS() { FingerprintJS.load({token: 'your-token', region: 'eu'}) .then(fp => fpLoaded(fp)); }

Test the Application

Before you test the application, make sure that you have all the Pug templates stored inside of the views directory and have added the required static assets inside of the public directories for the CSS files and images. You can then run the main script command in the root directory of your application.

npm start

When the server is running, you can access your news website at http://localhost:8080 and get started with reading articles as you would on other sites. As soon as you exceed the maximum number of articles read, the paywall modal will pop up and inform you of the need to subscribe in order to regain access to the site's content.

Conclusion

Apart from restriction configurations, the example in this tutorial demonstrates how the usage of third-party paywall libraries typically requires minimal effort from a site integration point of view. The hard part is for companies to strategize how to restrict access to their content. These third-party libraries have dedicated teams to ensure that their services cater to various enforcement mechanisms, user identification, policies, and insights.

JavaScript-based websites are continuing to increase in popularity, and this scenario, simple as it may be, lays enough groundwork for other Node-based solutions to build from. If you’re looking to implement a paywall, fingerprinting services like FingerprintJS are a great option to help publications restrict content access and generate revenue.