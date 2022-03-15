How to prevent chargeback credit card fraud revenue loss

Did you know that someone who successfully completes a chargeback with a business is nine times more likely to do it again?

It’s essential for online businesses, and especially eCommerce brands, to have a firm grasp of how credit card chargebacks work. Chargebacks don’t just cost you money; they can impact customer loyalty and taint your company’s reputation. Customers that have to report instances of credit card fraud may wrongly blame the business, and go out of their way to write negative reviews or avoid your business in the future.

The good news is, you can protect your business. Chargebacks exploit opportunities within e-commerce systems, but you can reduce those opportunities with preventive measures that keep you and your customers safe.

What is credit card chargeback fraud?

A chargeback is like a refund. Designed to protect consumers when their credit cards are used illegally, chargebacks should function as a form of insurance. But unfortunately, as much as it’s nice for the consumer, it ultimately costs businesses money.

For example, if a fraudster uses a stolen credit card to purchase a TV online, the consumer can seek a chargeback once they realize what’s happened. The retailer is obligated to refund the purchase amount, but they likely have already shipped the TV. That might be acceptable if the TV ends up being returned - except that the return doesn’t happen in most cases.

Not only do you lose the TV and the amount of the chargeback on the credit card, but you also lose packaging, labor, shipping, and other costs.

How does chargeback fraud generally take place?

There are a few different examples where chargeback fraud occurs. Some are elaborate scams involving cybercriminals, but others can be everyday consumers exploiting the system.

A fraudster uses a stolen credit card to purchase something online. Also known as a “card not present” (or CNP) transaction.

The purchaser regrets making the purchase. This is one of many instances of “friendly fraud” where the purchaser did authorize the purchase but still disputes the transaction.

A person who knows the credit card holder uses their card to purchase on their behalf

The purchaser didn’t understand the purchase process

To initiate the chargeback, the credit card holder disputes the transaction with their bank or credit card company rather than contacting the retailer. The bank has the power to initiate a refund without requiring the purchased item to be returned to the merchant.

Common causes and preventive measures for credit card chargebacks

Fraudulent transactions

Causes

A fraudulent transaction occurs when a person’s credit card is used illegally, generally by someone else. The credit cardholder has often had their details stolen.

Without measures to detect and prevent a fraudulent transaction, retailers leave themselves open to chargeback fraud.

For example, a fraudster may use credit card details obtained in an online data breach for purchasing. The cardholder would initiate a chargeback through their bank when they see a fraudster use their card illegally.

Preventive measures

The best way to prevent chargebacks from fraudulent transactions is to avoid fraud in the first place. A few red flags can signal a transaction is fraudulent:

The IP address of the purchaser is unusual - i.e., a country you’ve never sold to before, or does not match with the credit card’s issuing country or region.

The credit card was used on many, smaller transactions in a short space of time

Implementing checks, as well as implementing a fraud detection software that can help flag potentially fraudulent patterns of usage and purchases during the checkout process.

“Not delivered” packages

Causes

A customer may seek to initiate a chargeback on a credit card if they don’t receive their purchase within the expected time frame, even if the package is in fact on its way. Retailers should ship purchased goods as soon as they can with the exception of backorder, pre-order, or similar circumstances.

Shipping delays do occur that are out of the retailer or recipient’s control, but sometimes, it’s the result of a human error. If it’s simply a delay, then your business may not lose the item, but if you’ve already sent it, then you’re at risk of being defrauded.

Preventive measures

Ensure the most accurate shipping address by using an auto-fill service like this one available from Google.

Clearly state the expected delivery date and track deliveries

Check your shipped orders regularly for any issues or anomalies, such as outstanding deliveries

Build standard customer communication processes in case a package gets delayed, lost, damaged in transit, or returned

Even if a package isn’t delivered as expected, if you can show the bank that you’ve done all you could in the dispute process, you stand a greater chance of not having to issue a chargeback.

There’s also software that can help small and mid-size businesses save time and protect their revenue. You can use a third party provider, like Route, for shipping protection that not only helps the business but also the consumer. It provides shipping protection in case anything is lost, stolen or damaged during transit.

Incorrect charges from the account

Causes

Chargebacks can also occur when the purchase’s value is different from what the consumer expected.

For example, they’re likely to remember that they bought a shirt for $50, but they may not consider shipping and credit card fees. So when they see on their credit card statement that the purchase was $60, they may want their money back.

These types of merchant chargebacks illustrate the importance of communicating the final value of purchases, including any additional charges or fees.

Preventive measures

A bank may side with the consumer in the event of a chargeback dispute if you can’t show that you did all you could to convey the total amount of the purchase.

Make additional fees or charges clear on invoices.

Embolden and enlarge the final value

Offer different shipping options, so the consumer selects their preference.

Send a purchase email confirmation, the total amount charged, and a breakdown of any fees, including applicable taxes and shipping costs.

Unrecognized business name

Causes

A consumer may initiate a chargeback when they look through their credit card statement and see that their card was used at a business they don’t know. It may be that their card was used without their knowledge or permission, but it’s also possible that it was a legitimate transaction.

This may also occur if you choose to use a third party shipping service (3PLs), sell on a marketplace (Amazon, for example), or with other outsourced inventory management solutions.

Preventive measures

To prevent this from happening, you should ensure that your businesses name appears clearly and prominently on the statements of your customers

Use your businesses trading name

Don’t have your name disguised by sequences of random numbers and letters

Register your business in the same name that your customers would use for you

These measures are all about helping your customer associate their purchase with you, so you can even use a name that’s not your official registered company name.

These measures are suitable for chargeback protection and strengthen customer recognition.

Recurring payments due to failure in canceling subscriptions

Causes

A customer can request a chargeback if a transaction is processed that’s part of a subscription they wanted to cancel but didn’t. Having automatic renewal may be suitable for business, but it may also lead to chargebacks.

For example, the customer may deliberately wait for the subscription payment to go through before going to their bank, claiming they forgot to cancel it in time. The bank may find it in the customer’s favor if you can’t show that you took steps to remind them the payment was coming up.

Preventive measures

Send a reminder notifying the customer when a subscription is set to renew each month.

Send a confirmation email or a receipt once a subscription renews confirming the purchase.

Mention in your terms and conditions that you will not be liable for unintended subscription payments.

Offer an easy and automated process to either put a subscription on hold for a set amount of time or cancel altogether to avoid refund requests or chargebacks.

How to request a chargeback

As a business, you may also find yourself in a position of wanting to request a chargeback as well. For example, a supplier may have sent faulty goods or you suspect there have been fraudulent purchases made on your behalf.

The chargeback process generally follows these steps:

You file the chargeback request through your credit card issuer.

The issuer reviews your dispute and decides if it’s valid.

If it’s valid, the issuer passes it on to the card network, such as Visa or Mastercard, who decides if the issuer or the merchant should pay. You may receive a temporary credit at this point.

If the merchant needs to pay, the card network contacts their bank, either rejecting it and sending it back to the card network or forwarding it to the merchant.

If it goes to the merchant, they either accept or dispute the chargeback.

If the merchant disputes it, they’ll engage with their bank and the card issuer to try to come to a resolution.

The card network has the final say. If they side with the customer, the temporary credit becomes permanent.

Credit card chargebacks are a great form of customer protection for individuals, but they can pose expensive risks for businesses. That’s why it’s essential to follow best practices for how you receive online payments and communicate with your customers to minimize chargeback risk.

As we mentioned earlier, once one fraudulent chargeback is successful, it’s more than likely to happen again by the same user. The risk reduction not only improves your relationships with your customers but prevents your business from processing fraudulent transactions that tarnish your reputation and create unwanted stress.

Even if you can’t prevent customers from attempting chargeback fraud, implementing chargeback prevention measures gives you a much greater chance to defend disputes successfully. One of those preventive measures can be implementing a software for accurate user identification, such as FingerprintJS, which helps reduce chargebacks by authenticating purchases before they occur.

Learn even more chargeback prevention tips here.