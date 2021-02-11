FingerprintJS Raises $8M Series A to Solve Online Fraud

February 11, 2021
Savannah Copland photo
Savannah CoplandMarketing Lead
FingerprintJS cover

Only 4 months ago we announced our $4M seed raise. Since then we have been busy investing in our open source community (with 10M+ downloads and 12.7K Github stars) as well as continuing development of FingerprintJS Pro, our 99.5% accurate user identification API.

Today we are excited to announce our $8M series A from Nexus Venture Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator and angels including Rony Kahan.

Just as Stripe disrupted payment processing or Twilio disrupted communications by focusing on developers, we are excited to be building technology that empowers engineers to solve online fraud.

After all, it is developer teams on the "front-lines" that truly understand their business' unique fraud challenges, and have the expertise needed to build solutions at scale.

We are truly excited to continue to working on further solutions that empower developers - there is much more to come.

Want to learn more about our raise? Read our full article on Venturebeat.

All article tags

Related Articles

FingerprintJS Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

FingerprintJS Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.

