$32M series B funding

November 9, 2021
Dan Pinto photo
Dan PintoCo-founder and CEO
November 9, 2021

On behalf of the whole team at FingerprintJS, we are excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B, led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

To our customers - thank you for supporting us in our journey thus far. This funding will allow us to accelerate our pace in building the best anti-fraud APIs on the internet and maintain our commitment to building open-source first. We have more exciting product news coming very soon - we will be in touch!

Now more than ever is the time to try FingerprintJS Pro

Over the past year we have made some major updates to our product, improving the onboarding experience, building out dashboard insights, and increasing identifier accuracy.

We also have achieved some incredible milestones over the last year that have helped to make this recent round of funding possible, and cemented our ability to continue improving our offerings for years to come.

12% of the top 500 websites on the internet are using FingerprintJS

We crawled the Alexa top websites by traffic to see how many of them had our browser fingerprinting code installed:

Top sites using FPJS


Among these websites are some of the most recognizable names in banking, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, and media. We see FingerprintJS code on login pages, payment forms, registration pages, lead forms, and in some cases running on every page. 

750% increase in trial signups over the last year since the launch of our ‘free forever’ plan

We wanted to make it as easy as possible for those who are curious about FingerprintJS Pro to try our product. That’s why we created the most seamless signup process possible:

  • A free plan with up to 20,000 identifications per month, no credit card required
  • At anytime, upgrade to a 10-day trial with unlimited identifications

Our new trial process makes it especially easy for our open source users to try Pro, as well as catering to individual developers and small sites that can use the product for free forever.

SOC2 Compliance

We achieved SOC2 compliance this August, making it possible for us to provide enterprise customers with our Type 1 report. Even if your company does not require SOC2 from technology vendors, the report provides assurance of our commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy.

Get In Touch

If you have any questions about FingerprintJS, we would love to hear from you.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

FingerprintJS Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.

FingerprintJS Pro Pricing Changes
December 7, 2021

FingerprintJS Pro price increase

We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.

