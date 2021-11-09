$32M series B funding

On behalf of the whole team at FingerprintJS, we are excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B, led by Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

To our customers - thank you for supporting us in our journey thus far. This funding will allow us to accelerate our pace in building the best anti-fraud APIs on the internet and maintain our commitment to building open-source first. We have more exciting product news coming very soon - we will be in touch!

Now more than ever is the time to try FingerprintJS Pro

Over the past year we have made some major updates to our product, improving the onboarding experience, building out dashboard insights, and increasing identifier accuracy.

We also have achieved some incredible milestones over the last year that have helped to make this recent round of funding possible, and cemented our ability to continue improving our offerings for years to come.

12% of the top 500 websites on the internet are using FingerprintJS

We crawled the Alexa top websites by traffic to see how many of them had our browser fingerprinting code installed:

Among these websites are some of the most recognizable names in banking, e-commerce, cryptocurrency, and media. We see FingerprintJS code on login pages, payment forms, registration pages, lead forms, and in some cases running on every page.

750% increase in trial signups over the last year since the launch of our ‘free forever’ plan

We wanted to make it as easy as possible for those who are curious about FingerprintJS Pro to try our product. That’s why we created the most seamless signup process possible:

A free plan with up to 20,000 identifications per month, no credit card required

At anytime, upgrade to a 10-day trial with unlimited identifications

Our new trial process makes it especially easy for our open source users to try Pro, as well as catering to individual developers and small sites that can use the product for free forever.

SOC2 Compliance

We achieved SOC2 compliance this August, making it possible for us to provide enterprise customers with our Type 1 report. Even if your company does not require SOC2 from technology vendors, the report provides assurance of our commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy.

