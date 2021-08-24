FingerprintJS is committed to keeping our customer and company data safe to the highest possible standards.

That’s why today we are excited to share that we received our SOC 2 Type 1 report for our company and our Pro offering, which validates our commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy.

For companies that require SOC 2 compliance or simply value the added assurance from their technology partners, there has never been a better time to start working with us.

What is SOC 2 Compliance?

SOC (Systems and Operational Controls) 2 is a set of standards that companies can adopt to ensure customer and company data is safeguarded.

SOC 2 outlines five Trust Services Criteria that are used to assess whether a company’s processes, controls and tools appropriately address their data security and privacy needs:

Security : the protection of data and systems from unauthorized users.

: the protection of data and systems from unauthorized users. Availability : the maintenance, monitoring, and performance of infrastructure and network.

: the maintenance, monitoring, and performance of infrastructure and network. Processing integrity : the ability of systems to perform as intended without error, delay, omission, or manipulation.

: the ability of systems to perform as intended without error, delay, omission, or manipulation. Confidentiality : the protection of data that should be restricted to specific people or companies.

: the protection of data that should be restricted to specific people or companies. Privacy: the safeguarding of personally identifiable information from unauthorized users.

About The Report

By becoming SOC 2 compliant, we can now provide interested parties with our Type 1 report. This report contains details on how we are keeping our customers data safe:

Customer data protection

Continuous monitoring

Incident response protocols

Employee security training

What’s Next

SOC 2 compliance is only one of many steps we plan to take to ensure best-in-class security for our customers. We are planning to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in the next year. This next step will require an ongoing audit of the security procedures outlined in our Type 1 report.

Please note that we can only provide our SOC 2 report for use in evaluating FingerprintJS Pro, our paid offering. Our open source library is not SOC 2 compliant and its users are not permitted to access our SOC 2 report.