FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

August 24, 2021
Savannah Copland photo
Savannah CoplandMarketing Lead
August 24, 2021
SOC 2 Compliance

FingerprintJS is committed to keeping our customer and company data safe to the highest possible standards.

That’s why today we are excited to share that we received our SOC 2 Type 1 report for our company and our Pro offering, which validates our commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy.

For companies that require SOC 2 compliance or simply value the added assurance from their technology partners, there has never been a better time to start working with us.

What is SOC 2 Compliance?

SOC (Systems and Operational Controls) 2 is a set of standards that companies can adopt to ensure customer and company data is safeguarded.

SOC 2 outlines five Trust Services Criteria that are used to assess whether a company’s processes, controls and tools appropriately address their data security and privacy needs:

  • Security: the protection of data and systems from unauthorized users.
  • Availability: the maintenance, monitoring, and performance of infrastructure and network.
  • Processing integrity: the ability of systems to perform as intended without error, delay, omission, or manipulation.
  • Confidentiality: the protection of data that should be restricted to specific people or companies.
  • Privacy: the safeguarding of personally identifiable information from unauthorized users.

About The Report

By becoming SOC 2 compliant, we can now provide interested parties with our Type 1 report. This report contains details on how we are keeping our customers data safe:

  • Customer data protection
  • Continuous monitoring
  • Incident response protocols
  • Employee security training

What’s Next

SOC 2 compliance is only one of many steps we plan to take to ensure best-in-class security for our customers. We are planning to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in the next year. This next step will require an ongoing audit of the security procedures outlined in our Type 1 report.

Get in touch

  • Current customer with questions? Reach out to our support team.
  • Thinking about working with us? Contact sales and let us know you’re interested in seeing our SOC 2 report.
  • Want to read more about our privacy and security policies? See our full privacy policy in our documentation.

Please note that we can only provide our SOC 2 report for use in evaluating FingerprintJS Pro, our paid offering. Our open source library is not SOC 2 compliant and its users are not permitted to access our SOC 2 report.

All article tags

Related Articles

FingerprintJS Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

FingerprintJS Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.

FingerprintJS Pro Pricing Changes
December 7, 2021

FingerprintJS Pro price increase

We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.

FingerprintJS Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

FingerprintJS Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.

FingerprintJS Pro Pricing Changes
December 7, 2021

FingerprintJS Pro price increase

We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.