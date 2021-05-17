Account sharing Articles

How to ban users from your website
May 17, 2021

6 Ways to Permanently Ban Users from Your Website

Block specific users from accessing your website content by their IP, email address, browser fingerprint and more.

Netflix account sharing
March 25, 2021

Why It’s Not Just Netflix Losing Money From Subscription Sharing

Many websites are losing significant revenue from account sharing and may not even know the extent of the problem. In this article, we go over why subscription sharing might be costing your business more than you thought, and how to prevent it.

Prevent signup abuse video tutorial
March 16, 2021

How to Prevent Multiple Signups With FingerprintJS Pro

Protect your free trial offer forms from signup abuse. In this step-by-step tutorial, catch visitors who have filled out a form previously using FingerprintJS Pro.

Playing cards
March 11, 2021

Multi-accounting prevention in the gaming and gambling industry: not just a poker problem

Multi-accounting allows players to cheat by sharing information, resources, or having more chances to win a big tournament. Learn how multi-accounting works and how to stop it with sophisticated visitor identification techniques.