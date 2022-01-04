Account takeover Articles

Bank account takeover
January 4, 2022

Steps to prevent account takeover in banks and fintech

Account takeover is a huge risk to online banks and fintechs. Learn how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and how to protect your website and mobile apps.

Cybersecurity Trends 2022
November 12, 2021

6 Cybersecurity Trends for 2022 and Beyond

Cybercrime shot up by 600% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what can we expect going forward? We look into 6 of the top cybersecurity trends expected in the coming years.

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
October 12, 2021

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021

Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.

Account Takeover Fraud
September 16, 2021

Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud

Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks
September 9, 2021

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks

Bad bots are smart enough these days to evade the security controls of most signup forms. Learn how FingerprintJS can help prevent bot attacks when other measures fail.

Credential stuffing prevention
July 28, 2021

Credential Stuffing Prevention: A complete checklist for 2021

Learn how to secure and protect your users’ data with account takeover prevention methods to stop costly breaches and maintain your customers' trust.

Twilio 2FA
July 5, 2021

How to Lower Your Twilio Costs by Using Fingerprinting for 2FA

Twilio or other SMS 2FA methods have high costs that can add up. Learn how to use browser fingerprinting to reduce costs in our step-by-step demo.

Bot detection radar
June 3, 2021

Bot Detection: Identifying Bot Traffic with Open-source Browser Fingerprinting Techniques

Learn the most common bot detection techniques, and learn to implement bot detection and threat mitigation using browser fingerprinting techniques.

Browser fingerprinting privacy shield
May 25, 2021

Fingerprinting in the Modern Browser: Are Privacy Updates Making It Harder to Prevent Fraud?

Are privacy updates making it harder to use browser fingerprinting for anti-fraud? We go through the major modern browsers and determine what is still possible to keep your website safe.

How to ban users from your website
May 17, 2021

6 Ways to Permanently Ban Users from Your Website

Block specific users from accessing your website content by their IP, email address, browser fingerprint and more.