Announcements Articles

FingerprintJS Pro Pricing Changes
December 7, 2021

FingerprintJS Pro price increase

We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.

FingerprintJS Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

SOC 2 Compliance
August 24, 2021

FingerprintJS Announces SOC 2 Compliance

We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.

FingerprintJS Discord Launch
June 15, 2021

FingerprintJS Discord

Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.

FingerprintJS Series A
February 11, 2021

FingerprintJS Raises $8M Series A to Solve Online Fraud

Our visitor identification API just raised $8M from Nexus Venture Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator and angels including Rony Kahan.

