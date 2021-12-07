Announcements Articles

We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.
Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.
Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.
We take privacy and security seriously, which is why we are proud to receive our SOC 2 Type 1 report. The report is available on request to current and future customers.
Join our Discord to discuss our open source Javascript browser fingerprinting library, as well as our paid SaaS product, FingerprintJS Pro.
Our visitor identification API just raised $8M from Nexus Venture Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Hack VC, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator and angels including Rony Kahan.