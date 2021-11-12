Bot attacks Articles

Cybersecurity Trends 2022
November 12, 2021

6 Cybersecurity Trends for 2022 and Beyond

Cybercrime shot up by 600% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what can we expect going forward? We look into 6 of the top cybersecurity trends expected in the coming years.

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud
September 15, 2021

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud and How To Prevent Them From Harming Your Customers

Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks
September 9, 2021

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks

Bad bots are smart enough these days to evade the security controls of most signup forms. Learn how FingerprintJS can help prevent bot attacks when other measures fail.

Preventing Browser Fingerprinting
August 26, 2021

Can you Prevent Browser Fingerprinting?

Browser fingerprinting is effective for identifying anonymous traffic, but it isn't foolproof. Learn more about the various methods visitors can use to prevent browser fingerprints from accurately identifying visitors

Twilio 2FA
July 5, 2021

How to Lower Your Twilio Costs by Using Fingerprinting for 2FA

Twilio or other SMS 2FA methods have high costs that can add up. Learn how to use browser fingerprinting to reduce costs in our step-by-step demo.

Bot detection radar
June 3, 2021

Bot Detection: Identifying Bot Traffic with Open-source Browser Fingerprinting Techniques

Learn the most common bot detection techniques, and learn to implement bot detection and threat mitigation using browser fingerprinting techniques.

How to stop using reCAPTCHA
March 15, 2021

How to minimize CAPTCHA API calls to streamline UX and improve conversions

Looking for CAPTCHA alternatives? With user identification, you can reduce your need for CAPTCHA technology to catch bots and spam filling out forms on your website.