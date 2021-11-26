Ecommerce fraud Articles

Chargeback prevention
November 26, 2021

Chargeback prevention: 7 tips for e-commerce merchants to prevent financial losses

Chargebacks can cost your business money, inventory, and negatively impact your merchant reputation. Learn how to prevent chargebacks from harming your business through preventative measures.

What is coupon glittering?
November 2, 2021

What is coupon glittering & how can it harm your business?

Coupon glittering is a form of payment fraud that exploits glitches in coupon codes. Learn how this scam works, and how to prevent it from damaging your retail store or online business.

  • Ecommerce fraud
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
October 12, 2021

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021

Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.

Account Takeover Fraud
September 16, 2021

Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud

Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud
September 15, 2021

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud and How To Prevent Them From Harming Your Customers

Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks
September 9, 2021

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks

Bad bots are smart enough these days to evade the security controls of most signup forms. Learn how FingerprintJS can help prevent bot attacks when other measures fail.

PSD2
September 1, 2021

Reducing Cart Abandonment Rates While Maintaining Compliance With PSD2

Learn how to adhere to Europe's new standards for secure online payments without adding friction to the checkout process.

Credential stuffing prevention
July 28, 2021

Credential Stuffing Prevention: A complete checklist for 2021

Learn how to secure and protect your users’ data with account takeover prevention methods to stop costly breaches and maintain your customers' trust.

CNP fraud prevention
July 27, 2021

CNP fraud prevention: Tips to protect your business against chargebacks

Credit card fraud is a multi-billion dollar problem, and can be incredibly hard to stop. Learn about how to prevent CNP fraud and chargebacks on your website.

Gift card fraud prevention
July 26, 2021

Gift card fraud prevention: Tips to keep fraudsters at bay

Ecommerce sites are often plagued with gift card fraud. Learn how to identify this common form of payment fraud and prevent scammers from taking advantage.

