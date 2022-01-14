Engineering Articles

Safari 15 IndexDB API vulnerability
January 14, 2022

Exploiting IndexedDB API information leaks in Safari 15

In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

Best Github Projects For Fraud Detection
August 16, 2021

The 8 Best GitHub Projects for Fraud Detection and Prevention

Protecting your application from fraudulent users is a critical part of a developer's job. Learn about the best open source projects on Github to keep your site safe.

  • Engineering
Incognito mode detection
July 29, 2021

Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode

Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability
May 13, 2021

Exploiting custom protocol handlers for cross-browser tracking in Tor, Safari, Chrome and Firefox

The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.

Audio fingerprinting
March 18, 2021

How the Web Audio API is used for audio fingerprinting

Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.

Prevent signup abuse video tutorial
March 16, 2021

How to Prevent Multiple Signups With FingerprintJS Pro

Protect your free trial offer forms from signup abuse. In this step-by-step tutorial, catch visitors who have filled out a form previously using FingerprintJS Pro.