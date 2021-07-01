Fingerprinting Articles

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.

browser fingerprinting using PHP
June 25, 2021

How to Generate Browser Fingerprints in PHP

Learn how to generate browser fingerprints for your PHP application using a free browser fingerprinting service.

Canvas fingerprinting
June 11, 2021

How Does Canvas Fingerprinting Work?

Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.

Bot detection radar
June 3, 2021

Bot Detection: Identifying Bot Traffic with Open-source Browser Fingerprinting Techniques

Learn the most common bot detection techniques, and learn to implement bot detection and threat mitigation using browser fingerprinting techniques.

Browser fingerprinting privacy shield
May 25, 2021

Fingerprinting in the Modern Browser: Are Privacy Updates Making It Harder to Prevent Fraud?

Are privacy updates making it harder to use browser fingerprinting for anti-fraud? We go through the major modern browsers and determine what is still possible to keep your website safe.

How to ban users from your website
May 17, 2021

6 Ways to Permanently Ban Users from Your Website

Block specific users from accessing your website content by their IP, email address, browser fingerprint and more.

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability
May 13, 2021

Exploiting custom protocol handlers for cross-browser tracking in Tor, Safari, Chrome and Firefox

The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.

Paywall software solution
May 12, 2021

How to Build the Best Paywall Solution with Node and Browser Fingerprinting

Tired of leaky paywalls? Build a custom paywall solution for your website with our step-by-step guide.

FingerprintJS Pro query result
April 1, 2021

The Top Browser Fingerprinting Techniques Explained

To make an accurate browser fingerprint, you need to gather as many signals as possible. In this article, we go over some of the techniques used to generate signals that vary between site visitors enough to be useful for browser fingerprinting.

Netflix account sharing
March 25, 2021

Why It’s Not Just Netflix Losing Money From Subscription Sharing

Many websites are losing significant revenue from account sharing and may not even know the extent of the problem. In this article, we go over why subscription sharing might be costing your business more than you thought, and how to prevent it.

Audio fingerprinting
March 18, 2021

How the Web Audio API is used for audio fingerprinting

Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.

Prevent signup abuse video tutorial
March 16, 2021

How to Prevent Multiple Signups With FingerprintJS Pro

Protect your free trial offer forms from signup abuse. In this step-by-step tutorial, catch visitors who have filled out a form previously using FingerprintJS Pro.

← Previous PageNext Page →