Fingerprinting Articles

How to stop using reCAPTCHA
March 15, 2021

How to minimize CAPTCHA API calls to streamline UX and improve conversions

Looking for CAPTCHA alternatives? With user identification, you can reduce your need for CAPTCHA technology to catch bots and spam filling out forms on your website.

Playing cards
March 11, 2021

Multi-accounting prevention in the gaming and gambling industry: not just a poker problem

Multi-accounting allows players to cheat by sharing information, resources, or having more chances to win a big tournament. Learn how multi-accounting works and how to stop it with sophisticated visitor identification techniques.

Browser fingerprinting
December 24, 2020

The Beginner’s Guide to Browser Fingerprinting for Fraud Detection

Browser fingerprinting is a useful tool for developers to detect fraudulent activity on their website. Learn how this identification technique works with a real-life example.

Android device fingerprinting
December 8, 2020

Life after ANDROID_ID: Android Identification via Device Fingerprinting

Device fingerprinting is a powerful tool for Android developers to accurately identify their users. Learn how you can use the Fingerprint Android library to future-proof your application security.

