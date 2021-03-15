Fingerprinting Articles

Looking for CAPTCHA alternatives? With user identification, you can reduce your need for CAPTCHA technology to catch bots and spam filling out forms on your website.
Multi-accounting allows players to cheat by sharing information, resources, or having more chances to win a big tournament. Learn how multi-accounting works and how to stop it with sophisticated visitor identification techniques.
Device fingerprinting is a powerful tool for Android developers to accurately identify their users. Learn how you can use the Fingerprint Android library to future-proof your application security.