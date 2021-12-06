Gaming fraud Articles

Online gambling fraud prevention
December 6, 2021

Online gambling fraud: effective preventative measures

Learn how to prevent the most common scams from career fraudsters as well as punters looking to get a leg up on the competition.

Credit card testing
March 12, 2021

How to Prevent Card Testing Without Destroying Your Payment Conversions

Credit card testing can be difficult to stop without adding additional hurdles to your payment process. Learn what technologies are available to protect your site from payment fraud.

Playing cards
March 11, 2021

Multi-accounting prevention in the gaming and gambling industry: not just a poker problem

Multi-accounting allows players to cheat by sharing information, resources, or having more chances to win a big tournament. Learn how multi-accounting works and how to stop it with sophisticated visitor identification techniques.