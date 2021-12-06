Gaming fraud Articles

December 6, 2021
Online gambling fraud: effective preventative measures
Learn how to prevent the most common scams from career fraudsters as well as punters looking to get a leg up on the competition.
- Gambling
- Gaming fraud
Credit card testing can be difficult to stop without adding additional hurdles to your payment process. Learn what technologies are available to protect your site from payment fraud.
Multi-accounting allows players to cheat by sharing information, resources, or having more chances to win a big tournament. Learn how multi-accounting works and how to stop it with sophisticated visitor identification techniques.