Payment fraud Articles

Chargeback prevention
November 26, 2021

Chargeback prevention: 7 tips for e-commerce merchants to prevent financial losses

Chargebacks can cost your business money, inventory, and negatively impact your merchant reputation. Learn how to prevent chargebacks from harming your business through preventative measures.

A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
October 12, 2021

Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.

Account Takeover Fraud
September 16, 2021

Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud

Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud
September 15, 2021

6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud and How To Prevent Them From Harming Your Customers

Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks
September 9, 2021

Bad bots are smart enough these days to evade the security controls of most signup forms. Learn how FingerprintJS can help prevent bot attacks when other measures fail.

PSD2
September 1, 2021

Reducing Cart Abandonment Rates While Maintaining Compliance With PSD2

Learn how to adhere to Europe's new standards for secure online payments without adding friction to the checkout process.

Preventing Browser Fingerprinting
August 26, 2021

Can you Prevent Browser Fingerprinting?

Browser fingerprinting is effective for identifying anonymous traffic, but it isn't foolproof. Learn more about the various methods visitors can use to prevent browser fingerprints from accurately identifying visitors

CNP fraud prevention
July 27, 2021

CNP fraud prevention: Tips to protect your business against chargebacks

Credit card fraud is a multi-billion dollar problem, and can be incredibly hard to stop. Learn about how to prevent CNP fraud and chargebacks on your website.

Gift card fraud prevention
July 26, 2021

Gift card fraud prevention: Tips to keep fraudsters at bay

Ecommerce sites are often plagued with gift card fraud. Learn how to identify this common form of payment fraud and prevent scammers from taking advantage.

Canvas fingerprinting
June 11, 2021

How Does Canvas Fingerprinting Work?

Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.

Bot detection radar
June 3, 2021

Bot Detection: Identifying Bot Traffic with Open-source Browser Fingerprinting Techniques

Learn the most common bot detection techniques, and learn to implement bot detection and threat mitigation using browser fingerprinting techniques.

