Privacy Articles

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting
October 21, 2021

Turning off JavaScript may block advertisers from showing you ads, but it won't prevent your device from being uniquely identified. Find out how this is possible with no-JavaScript fingerprinting.

Android Wallpaper Identifcation
October 5, 2021

How Android Wallpaper Images Can Threaten Your Privacy

Android 12 features Material You, a new UI theming system based on color extraction. Find out how this feature jeopardizes user privacy and what you can do to protect yourself.

Phishing Email
September 30, 2021

How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails

Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.