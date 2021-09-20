Web Articles

iCloud Private Relay Leak
September 20, 2021

iOS 15 iCloud Private Relay Vulnerability Identified

Learn more about this vulnerability in Apple’s new iCloud Private Relay service and how you can prevent your data from being leaked.

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks
September 9, 2021

How to Use FingerprintJS to Prevent Bot Attacks

Bad bots are smart enough these days to evade the security controls of most signup forms. Learn how FingerprintJS can help prevent bot attacks when other measures fail.

PSD2
September 1, 2021

Reducing Cart Abandonment Rates While Maintaining Compliance With PSD2

Learn how to adhere to Europe's new standards for secure online payments without adding friction to the checkout process.

browser fingerprinting using PHP
June 25, 2021

How to Generate Browser Fingerprints in PHP

Learn how to generate browser fingerprints for your PHP application using a free browser fingerprinting service.

Canvas fingerprinting
June 11, 2021

How Does Canvas Fingerprinting Work?

Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.

How to ban users from your website
May 17, 2021

6 Ways to Permanently Ban Users from Your Website

Block specific users from accessing your website content by their IP, email address, browser fingerprint and more.

Netflix account sharing
March 25, 2021

Why It’s Not Just Netflix Losing Money From Subscription Sharing

Many websites are losing significant revenue from account sharing and may not even know the extent of the problem. In this article, we go over why subscription sharing might be costing your business more than you thought, and how to prevent it.

Audio fingerprinting
March 18, 2021

How the Web Audio API is used for audio fingerprinting

Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.

Browser fingerprinting
December 24, 2020

The Beginner’s Guide to Browser Fingerprinting for Fraud Detection

Browser fingerprinting is a useful tool for developers to detect fraudulent activity on their website. Learn how this identification technique works with a real-life example.