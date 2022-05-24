[WEBINAR] Why Accuracy is Everything in Device Identification

Whether you are catching fraudsters or personalizing web experiences, the accuracy of your device identifier may be holding your solution back. Accuracy matters in everyday life - baking a cake, solving math equations, and piloting an airplane all require precise accuracy to be successful. If accuracy is so crucial, you need to ensure you’re as accurate as possible when personalizing online experiences for your website visitors or detecting fraudulent online activity.

FingerprintJS Pro is there to help you with industry-leading 99.5% accuracy while detecting returning browsers or devices. How could that be possible across devices and browsers with a growing number of VPN and anonymous options for users?

Join our co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Valentin Vasilyev, and our Head of Product, Jack Spirou, on June 14th, 2022 as we discuss how we calculate our identifier accuracy, how FingerprintJS Pro and our open source library differ, and why maximizing these metrics is so important for business outcomes.

You can even submit your questions ahead of time to be answered live on the webinar. Register now below, and even if you can’t make it, we’ll be sending a recording to everyone registered. See you in a few weeks!