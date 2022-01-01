Work at FingerprintJS

We're a 100% remote, global team on the cutting edge of online security. Join us!

Explore our jobs

Our Mission

We empower developers to stop online fraud.

Our Vision

To create the most developer friendly anti-fraud API solutions.

What we offer

Competitive salary

We offer competitive salaries and equity because we believe all employees should own a part of FingerprintJS.

Unlimited vacation

To prioritize work-life balance, we even have a minimum vacation days target to encourage everyone gets the rest they need.

Remote-first

We work asynchronously and respect time-zone differences. Choose where and when you do your work best.

Tech

We hook you up with a brand new Macbook so you can do your best work (you get to keep it after 3 years).

Culture

We're a small team with a lean hierarchy where you can make a real impact in shaping the company culture. Come grow with us!

Fun

We do virtual social events as well as in-person meetups. We are planning a team offsite to Mexico for this year.

Grow With Us

We want you to grow with us, so we offer a $600 yearly budget that you can spend to learn new stuff.

Personal development

We give you the freedom to grow and experiment. Work on open-source projects and try new things and ideas.

50+ team
members

We are global

We are a remote-first and globally distributed team that works from our own time zones. From LA to Toronto to St. Petersburg, you can join our team from anywhere in the world!

Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo
Team Member Photo

Our Values

No BS.

We are open and direct. We say what we mean and we mean what we say.

Fail. Learn. Grow.

We aren't afraid to take big bets and make mistakes along the way in order to build a truly successful business.

Don't take yourself too seriously.

Whether playing online games or discussing company strategy, we try to have fun and bring our authentic selves to work.

Be level 5 helpful.

We believe in going the extra mile in helping both our peers and our customers.

Life at FingerprintJS

FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team
FingerprintJS team

$44M
raised

Our Investors

We have raised $44M and are backed by Craft Ventures (previously invested in Tesla, Facebook, Airbnb), Nexus VP (previously invested in Postman, Hasura) and Uncorrelated Ventures (previously invested in Redis, Rollbar & Gradle).

Work at FingerprintJS

We're a 100% remote, global team on the cutting edge of online security. Join us!

Explore our jobs

FingerprintJS In the Media