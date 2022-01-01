The problem

Maximizing the impact of promo items at live events was a priority

As product supply is always a limiting factor at events, the company wanted to design a system to ensure that visitors to booths at sponsored events receive only one free item each. The validation process needed to be quick and easy to use as to not discourage visitors from interacting and receiving a free gift.

The company also needed to reduce friction to redeem offers at the booth

The initial design was a web portal where participants can register and log in with a username and password to receive a redemption code, which could be displayed to a company employee. However, the design required a lot of input from the participant, and the conversion rates on the login screen were low. The company wanted to include an easier option that could identify a visitor by their browser or device without requiring a login process.

Why FingerprintJS

The company came across FingerprintJS when investigating solutions for device identification. They started with a pilot of the open source product, and eventually upgraded to a Pro account for CNAME integration and increased accuracy.

Successful pilot that discouraged abuse and increased conversion rates

The company opted to pilot FingerprintJS as an alternative validation method to the login process that would only run if visitors explicitly selected the FingerprintJS option. They found that a large number of visitors chose this simpler method to receive their free promotional item, significantly increasing the offer conversion rate.

They also found that the accuracy of FingerprintJS Pro to be sufficiently high for their use case - visitors were successfully deterred from trying to redeem multiple promotions, and legitimate visitors were able to be validated quickly even from mobile networks.

Superior performance and ease-of-use

The company had used multiple device identification services in the past. Many of these tools utilize complicated rules engines that make setup and calibration difficult, and require their signals to be used in a prescribed way. FingerprintJS Pro’s API and webhooks are designed for developer teams to seamlessly integrate visitor identification into existing products wherever it is needed, allowing their team to quickly define validation logic for the brand’s specific use case.

The company was also able to pilot FingerprintJS for free, whereas other competing anti-fraud services require a large upfront investment to begin testing their solutions.

Strong company trajectory and vision

The company wanted to use an anti-fraud provider that had measurable traction and was likely to be an industry leader for years to come.

FingerprintJS Pro is a venture-backed startup with over $12M raised and is built using core technology from the most popular open source browser fingerprinting library. After receiving a recommendation for FingerprintJS from a consulting firm and their own internal investigation, the company felt confident in FingerprintJS’ product and company trajectory.