The company was able to greatly increase their identity verification accuracy, prevent fraud committed by sales representatives, and exceed compliance standards.
One major customer of the company reduced fraudulent sales by 94% with FingerprintJS’ high accuracy mobile device identification.
Using FingerprintJS Pro’s secure API, the company replaced their previous browser fingerprinting solution easily without disrupting existing security processes.
The new visitor identification process reduced fraud without increasing ‘false positives,’ protecting customers without causing unnecessary hurdles in the purchasing process.
FingerprintJS works with a US-based door-to-door sales platform designed for retail energy sales. The company provides both software and hardware (tablets) for face-to-face sales representatives to manage their lead list and enroll new customers. The software also performs important security and compliance functions for the energy seller by ensuring data collected is accurate, secure, and compliant with state regulations.
|Sector:
|Energy Sales
|Use Case:
|Third Party Verification
A key feature of the company’s software solution is third-party verification (TPV), which is required by law for energy sales in many US states. When sales representatives enroll a new customer, the enrollee must confirm the sale was authorized and that they understand the plain-English terms and conditions of the sale. The company’s platform streamlines the TPV process by texting the enrollee a link to a smartphone-optimized verification platform - a far easier process than competing solutions that require a lengthy call with a live agent or a phone recording. To ensure that the confirmation link is sent to a legitimate customer and is not filled out by representatives seeking to claim commissions for enrolling non-consenting customers, the company wanted a sophisticated identity verification system. Their team designed a system with three layers of security:
When the company approached FingerprintJS, the company was using another open source browser fingerprinting library for their device verification layer. The company was looking to increase the accuracy of their fingerprinting, particularly on mobile devices, as they believed most instances of fraud could be prevented at the device and phone number verification stage.
After investigation, the company found that the FingerprintJS Pro API offered significant advantages to their previous fingerprinting solution, resulting in a more secure third-party verification process.
Many browser fingerprinting solutions struggle to accurately identify mobile visitors, as there are not enough unique signals to differentiate between users. For the company, reducing false positives was crucial to ensuring that legitimate customers could verify their enrollment quickly and easily.
For mobile devices, FingerprintJS Pro uses a combination of specialized signals to ensure the highest possible accuracy, including:
In addition to mobile browser fingerprinting, FingerprintJS Pro utilizes several server-side techniques like TLS analysis and SSL fingerprinting to increase the accuracy of visitorIDs, further reducing false positives.
The company’s engineering team worked closely with FingerprintJS to validate performance and optimize their installation. As the company had built a sophisticated verification system, it was important that their developers had easy access to technical support.
FingerprintJS Pro offers chat, email, and by-appointment phone support for all paid plans. As a developer-first company, our in-house support team consists of engineers with deep knowledge of our product.