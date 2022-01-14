Stop cryptocurrency fraud in its tracks
Crypto exchanges are highly appealing fraud targets. With our 99.5% accurate browser fingerprinting API, it's easy to identify fraudsters aiming to steal account credentials and transfer coins into their own wallets.
Prevent online fraud from putting your exchange at risk
Require additional authentication for suspicious visitors during login while keeping your trusted cryptocurrency users unhindered and safe.
Blacklist users that are card testing, card cracking, or have a history of fraudulent activity on your services.
Secure your user's accounts without sacrificing anonymity
Reduce chargebacks with payment authentication
Try FingerprintJS Free
Installation of FingerprintJS' Javascript agent is easy. Start collecting unique VisitorIDs in minutes with a free account.
Exploiting IndexedDB API information leaks in Safari 15
In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.
Product Update - November 2021
Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.
Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode
Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.
How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting
Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.
