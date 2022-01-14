Stop cryptocurrency fraud in its tracks

Crypto exchanges are highly appealing fraud targets. With our 99.5% accurate browser fingerprinting API, it's easy to identify fraudsters aiming to steal account credentials and transfer coins into their own wallets.

Create Account

Prevent online fraud from putting your exchange at risk

Cryptocurrency fraud protection
Secure your customers' wallets

Require additional authentication for suspicious visitors during login while keeping your trusted cryptocurrency users unhindered and safe.

Fraudulent purchase protection
Stop fraudulent purchases

Blacklist users that are card testing, card cracking, or have a history of fraudulent activity on your services.

FingerprintJS Pro dashboard

Secure your user's accounts without sacrificing anonymity

Crypto customers value their privacy and will abandon your exchange if you introduce too much friction in the pursuit of security. FingerprintJS' highly accurate VisitorID allows developer teams to implement additional authentication for only the most suspicious logins, purchases, and transfers - and requires no additional information from your users.
Read our documentation
FingerprintJS Pro subscription screen

Reduce chargebacks with payment authentication

The best way to protect your merchant reputation is to identify purchases with a high likelihood of fraud before they can be processed. Build additional checks and balances into your payment flows with our easy to use API.
Create free account

Try FingerprintJS Free

Installation of FingerprintJS' Javascript agent is easy. Start collecting unique VisitorIDs in minutes with a free account.

Get Started

Related Articles

Safari 15 IndexDB API vulnerability
January 14, 2022

Exploiting IndexedDB API information leaks in Safari 15

In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

Incognito mode detection
July 29, 2021

Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode

Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.

Safari 15 IndexDB API vulnerability
January 14, 2022

Exploiting IndexedDB API information leaks in Safari 15

In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

Incognito mode detection
July 29, 2021

Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode

Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.