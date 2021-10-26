E-commerce Fraud Prevention
FingerprintJS is a 99.5% accurate browser fingerprinting service used to uniquely identify fraudsters on your ecommerce website and assign them a stable visitorID. Use our accurate visitor identification to stop fraudulent purchases, reduce coupon and promo abuse, and keep your customers' accounts safe. Build ecommerce fraud detection & prevention into your existing website and payment workflows with our flexible, developer-friendly API.
Add FingerprintJS to your tech stack to:
End account takeovers by attaching a unique identity to your website's visitors, even if they are browsing in incognito mode.
Reduce your chargeback rates from CNP fraud by detecting and preventing purchases from stolen cards before they hurt your bottom line.
Detect visitors using stolen or fake identities to ensure that your coupons and promotions are used legitimately by real customers.
Stay within chargeback limits and avoid merchant penalties imposed by payment service providers.
Flexible developer tools for ecommerce credit card fraud prevention
Stay protected throughout the purchase process, from customer login to payment
Reduce chargebacks one month after integrating FingerprintJS on your website.
Every dollar of ecommerce fraud can cost retailers between 3 to 4 times as much - a loss mitigated with our 99.5% accurate browser fingerprinting and ecommerce fraud detection solution. With FingerprintJS, you can protect your income against fraudulent orders that waste resources on labor, shipping, products, chargebacks, fines and more.
Related Articles
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails
Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.
Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails
Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.
Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud
Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.