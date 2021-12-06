Gaming fraud prevention built for developer teams
Uniquely identify fraudulent players to prevent the most common forms of gaming and gambling fraud, including credential stuffing, cheating schemes, arbitrage, and more.
Stop gaming fraud by adding fingerprinting to your tech stack
Fraud in online gaming can be challenging to prevent as players are highly incentivized to cheat. Accurate visitor identification empowers developer teams to identify and mitigate threats from the login screen to payment.
Protect your loyal customers' accounts from thieves looking to sell their in-game wallets, inventories, or characters. Catch brute-force bot attacks and logins compromised through phishing or fake sites.
Catch accounts created via proxies and VPNs, arbitrage attempts, player collusion, multi-accounting, in-app purchase brokers, and more.
Avoid merchant penalties from chargebacks while only requiring additional authentication for suspicious players. Keep micro-transactions flowing while reducing payment fraud.
Having to manually screen purchases for signs of fraud isn't scalable. Supercharge your automated fraud fighting efforts with the most accurate fingerprinting technology available.
Powerful fingerprinting prevents gaming fraud
Protect your players' accounts and your bottom-line with anti-fraud protection from login to payment.
Try FingerprintJS for gaming fraud prevention
Install our Javascript snippet on your site to start collecting unique VisitorIDs, geolocation data, visit history, and more immediately.
Online gambling fraud: effective preventative measures
Learn how to prevent the most common scams from career fraudsters as well as punters looking to get a leg up on the competition.
How to Prevent Card Testing Without Destroying Your Payment Conversions
Credit card testing can be difficult to stop without adding additional hurdles to your payment process. Learn what technologies are available to protect your site from payment fraud.
Multi-accounting prevention in the gaming and gambling industry: not just a poker problem
Multi-accounting allows players to cheat by sharing information, resources, or having more chances to win a big tournament. Learn how multi-accounting works and how to stop it with sophisticated visitor identification techniques.
