Recommended for personal projects, and teams building their identifiers.
Browser fingerprinting library with high accuracy and stability.Get it on Github
Recommended for businesses, and teams looking for a "turnkey" solution.
Cloud-hosted user identification service with 99.5% accuracy.Start Free Account
Highest identification accuracy using fingerprinting, fuzzy matching and server-side techniques.
Pro processes all information server-side and transmits it securely to your servers using our API.
Pro's VisitorID remains the same permanently, even as browsers are upgraded.
Hosted and maintained by our team - ensure identification accuracy without in-house expertise.
Open Source
Pro
|Core Features
|100% Open-source
|yes
|no1
|Standard fingerprint signals
screen, os, device name
|✓
|✓
|Advanced fingerprint signals
canvas, audio, fonts
|✓
|✓
|ID type
|fingerprint
|visitorID2
|ID lifetime
|several weeks
|months/years
|ID origin
|client
|server
|ID collisions
|common
|rare
|Additional features
|Incognito mode detection
works in all modern browsers - see our full list of browsers supported
|-
|✓
|Server-side accuracy increase
based on additional server-side signals, such as TLS crypto support, ipv4/v6 data and others
|-
|✓
|Query API & realtime Webhooks
build flexible workflows
|-
|✓
|Geolocation
based on IP address
|-
|✓
|Operations
|Data security
|Your infrastructure
|Encrypted at rest
|Storage
|Your infrastructure
|Unlimited up to 1 yr
|Regions
|Your infrastructure
|Hosting in US and EU
|Compliance
|Your infrastructure
|GDPR, CCPA compliant3
|SLA
|No SLA
|99.9% Uptime
|Support
|GitHub community
|Support team via email, chat, and call-back within 1 business day
|Access on GitHub
|Create Account
At anytime, start your free 10-day trial and get 100% of features with no usage limits.Create account today >
Learn how to implement FingerprintJS Pro on your website and start collecting VisitorIDs.View docs >
We would love to help out! Reach out to support via email or chat anytime.Contact support >
Connect with other FingerprintJS users, get notifications and updates, and send us your feedback.Join for updates >