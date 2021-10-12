Payment Fraud Prevention and Detection
Stop payment fraud in all its forms with accurate user identification. Use FingerprintJS to keep chargebacks to a minimum, protecting your bottom-line and seller reputation.
Add FingerprintJS to your tech stack to protect your payments
Ensure your promotions are used fairly and not repeated or stacked to remove all profit from your sales.
Prevent fraudsters from using your site to test stolen credit cards through multiple small purchases.
Stop malicious actors from testing combinations of expiry dates, postal codes, and CVVs with lists of purchased PANs. Make credit card payment fraud a problem of the past.
Sometimes a real user will dispute payments even though they received a product or service. Flag these users easily to prevent future chargebacks.
FingerprintJS Pro works for all web applications including hybrid mobile apps. Flag suspicious customers making mobile purchases and prevent more chargebacks.
Stop chargebacks in their tracks
Developer-friendly integrations
Create your free account
Install our Javascript snippet on your website and start collecting visitorIDs for free.
Related Articles
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails
Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.
Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud
Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.
6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud and How To Prevent Them From Harming Your Customers
Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.
A Guide to Ecommerce Merchant Fraud Protection in 2021
Business is booming for online merchants and cyber criminals alike. Learn about the common signs of online fraud and how to protect your web store against malicious actors.
How to Outsmart Fraudsters and Recognize Phishing Emails
Phishing emails targeting businesses are increasingly difficult to detect. Learn how to train your employees to spot common signs of a phishing attack.
Account Takeover Indicators That Businesses Should Know to Prevent Digital Identity Fraud
Learn more about these tell-tale signs that your customers' accounts have been hijacked by cyber criminals.
6 Types of Ecommerce Fraud and How To Prevent Them From Harming Your Customers
Today's ecommerce fraud is sophisticated, automated, and hard to detect. Learn about these 6 leading types and how to recognize them before it's too late.