Transparent pricing for developers and businesses
Customers are billed on a monthly basis based on API requests made over the billing period. The minimum paid plan is $200/mo for 100,000 API requests - any additional requests will be charged at a rate of $2 per 1,000 requests.
Developers and small sites can access FingerprintJS Pro for free forever for a maximum of 20,000 API requests per month.
Yes we do offer annual billing and discounts. Please contact sales for details on annual pricing.
Yes - developers and small sites can use FingerprintJS Pro for free forever, with up to 20,000 API requests per month.
New signups can request a 10-day trial whenever they want with no API request limits. After the trial period ends, the account will be upgraded to a paid plan.
The only difference between our free plan and paid Pro plan is that customers can only use up to 20,000 API requests per month on the free plan. There are no differences in features, functionality or accuracy between the free and paid plan.
FingerprintJS Pro works best if the JavaScript agent is installed and runs an identification for every visitor on every page of your website. To estimate the number of identifications this installation would use, you can look at your website’s total number of monthly pageviews using a client- or server-side website analytics service (e.g. Google Analytics, Segment, Netlify Analytics).
If you decide to install FingerprintJS Pro only on several key pages (e.g. signup, login, or prepayment), then you use pageviews for those specific pages as an estimate for identifications.
Finally, if you plan to configure FingerprintJS Pro to only identify visitors when they first land on your site, you can use monthly user sessions to estimate identifications needed.
For assistance in estimating the number of identifications needed for your use-case, please contact sales.
FingerprintJS guarantees at least a 99.9% uptime. You can check our current status, view previous incidents and subscribe to updates on our status page.
Yes - FingerprintJS is GDPR compliant.
Our technology is intended to be used for fraud detection only - for this use case, no user consent is required. Any use outside of fraud detection would need to comply with GDPR user consent rules.
We never automatically track traffic - our customers can configure under what conditions visitors are tracked, and we never do cross-domain tracking.
When you create your account you can choose between Global/US data storage (Richmond, VA) and data EU storage (Frankfurt Germany).
We can set up servers in additional locations for enterprise customers. To learn more, please contact sales.
Yes - FingerprintJS is SOC 2 compliant.
If you would like to see our SOC 2 Type 1 report, please contact sales.