Protect your website from the harmful effects of bots

Bots represent more than 40% of global website traffic and are responsible for the majority of cyberattacks. Bot attacks regularly cause data breaches, service outages and orchestrate account takeovers.

It is incredibly easy to spin up a bot farm that will use thousands of VMs to scan for critical information, perform XSS attacks and inject crypto-mining scripts, posing an existential risk to small and established websites alike.