Empowering developers to solve fraud at the source
As opposed to top-down, enterprise-focused fraud prevention platforms, FingerprintJS prevents digital fraud by uniquely and accurately identifying users, and empowering technical teams to use that data in a way that works for their applications.
Why FingerprintJS is different
FingerprintJS uses an innovative combination of browser fingerprinting, IP/URL analysis, device analysis, and machine learning to accurately identify up to 99.5% of unique visitors.
Our team is committed to democratizing fraud prevention by keeping our core fingerprinting libraries open-source and free.
Introducing unnecessary hurdles to account login and payment can be detrimental to user experience. Using our API, you can isolate malicious actors across browsing sessions, keeping your trusted customers' experience streamlined.
We take online privacy seriously. FingerprintJS is intended for fraud detection only - for this use case, no visitor consent is required for compliancy with GDPR and CCPA. We never automatically track traffic, and never do cross-domain tracking.
The power of fingerprinting
Future-proof your anti-fraud strategy
Get FingerprintJS free and unlimited
Teams can try FingerprintJS free for 10 days. Install our Javascript snippet on your website and begin collecting unique visitorIDs, geolocation data and more. This information can then be fused into your authentication workflows easily using our API and webhooks.
Related Articles
Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode
Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.
How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting
Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.
Exploiting custom protocol handlers for cross-browser tracking in Tor, Safari, Chrome and Firefox
The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.
Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode
Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.
How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting
Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.
Exploiting custom protocol handlers for cross-browser tracking in Tor, Safari, Chrome and Firefox
The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.
How the Web Audio API is used for audio fingerprinting
Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.