Empowering developers to solve fraud at the source

As opposed to top-down, enterprise-focused fraud prevention platforms, FingerprintJS prevents digital fraud by uniquely and accurately identifying users, and empowering technical teams to use that data in a way that works for their applications.

Why FingerprintJS is different

99.5% fingerprint accuracy
Unparalleled accuracy

FingerprintJS uses an innovative combination of browser fingerprinting, IP/URL analysis, device analysis, and machine learning to accurately identify up to 99.5% of unique visitors.

Fingerprint
Committed to open source

Our team is committed to democratizing fraud prevention by keeping our core fingerprinting libraries open-source and free.

API and webhooks
Targeted authentication

Introducing unnecessary hurdles to account login and payment can be detrimental to user experience. Using our API, you can isolate malicious actors across browsing sessions, keeping your trusted customers' experience streamlined.

GDPR shield
GDPR and CCPA compliant

We take online privacy seriously. FingerprintJS is intended for fraud detection only - for this use case, no visitor consent is required for compliancy with GDPR and CCPA. We never automatically track traffic, and never do cross-domain tracking.

How FingerprintJS Pro works

The power of fingerprinting

Fingerprinting technology is the backbone of most major fraud detection solutions. Fingerprinting identifies unique visitors and associated sessions, undeterred by incognito browsing, VPNs, cookie blockers, and other technologies used to anonymize fraudulent actors online. The technology works by analyzing data passed by the visitor's browser, device, patterns of use, and more to generate a unique visitorID that can associate patterns of fraud with specific visitors.
FingerprintJS Pro dashboard

Future-proof your anti-fraud strategy

As spoofing and cloaking technologies improve, so too must your solution to identify malicious uses before they can damage your business. Our service provides access to sophisticated identification techniques that work reliably even as browsers change their privacy settings and signals become restricted or added.
Get FingerprintJS free and unlimited

Teams can try FingerprintJS free for 10 days. Install our Javascript snippet on your website and begin collecting unique visitorIDs, geolocation data and more. This information can then be fused into your authentication workflows easily using our API and webhooks.

Related Articles

Incognito mode detection
July 29, 2021

Incognito Mode Detection: Detecting Visitors Who Browse in Private Mode

Find out how to use Javascript techniques to determine if a website visitor is using incognito mode to access a page.

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability
May 13, 2021

Exploiting custom protocol handlers for cross-browser tracking in Tor, Safari, Chrome and Firefox

The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.

Audio fingerprinting
March 18, 2021

How the Web Audio API is used for audio fingerprinting

Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.

