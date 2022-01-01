Browser Fingerprinting API

Stop fraud, spam, and account takeovers with 99.5% accurate browser fingerprinting as a service.

Made for developers

> Built on proven open-source library

Since 2012, FingerprintJS has been used to identify billions of users. Our Pro solution was developed based on feedback to provide unparalleled accuracy, ease of use, and security.

> Use our Pro agent for serious accuracy

Get to 99.5% identification accuracy with subdomain integration and additional identification methods beyond fingerprinting.

import FP from '@fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs-pro';

FP.load({ token })
  .then(fp => fp.get({ extendedResult: true }))
  .then(res => {
    console.log(res.visitorId);
    console.log(res.incognito);
  });

Server API & Webhooks

> Server-side visitor history API

Access suspicious visitor activity and geolocation at lightspeed. Integrate our API into your server-side business rules or signup process.

> Webhooks for flexible workflows

Receive instant notifications delivered securely to your backend systems, ideal for building scalable and asynchronous processes.

curl https://api.fpjs.io/visitors/:visitId \
  -H 'Authorization: Bearer eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1...'
{
  "visitorId": "Ibk1527CUFmcnjLwIs4A9",
  "visits": [
    {
      "incognito": true,
      "ip": "61.127.217.15",
      "ipLocation": { ... },
      "browserDetails": { ... }
    }
  ]
}

FingerprintJS
Use Cases

Account Fraud

Confirm that every visitor on your website is real and not an advanced bot using multiple techniques to create fake accounts.

You can mitigate account takeover attempts, prevent password sharing and significantly reduce the number of fake accounts.

Payment Processing

Identify anonymous visitors behind every transaction. Instantly recognize repeated card testing activity and link it to specific users.

Significantly reduce chargebacks and fraudulent payments just one month after integrating FingerprintJS on your website.

E-Commerce

Every fraudulent order is money directly out of your pocket. With our best in class tools you can stop malicious users before they cost you real money.

Cryptocurrency

Ensure that your trading, exchange and transfer operations are safe from malicious activity or account fraud.

Gaming

Catch users trying to break your system via multiple accounts, devices, and IP addresses to unjustly enrich themselves.

Paywall

Internet savvy users know how to get unlimited views of your content with incognito windows. Make sure that your invested users pay a fair price for your content.

Predictable & Transparent Billing

How many identification API calls per month do you need?

20K

Our paid plans come with 90 day visit history and email support.

Contact sales for an enterprise license, 99.9% uptime SLA and 24/7 dedicated support.

20K per month
billed monthly
Detailed Pricing

For annual pricing plans, contact sales

Security & Compliance

We are committed to the highest standards in security and compliance to keep your customers' data safe, and your operations running smoothly.

GDPR and CCPA Compliant
SOC 2 Type 1 Compliant
99.9% Uptime SLA

FingerprintJS
Pro Tools

Browser Fingerprinting

Our fingerprinting approach is the most advanced in the market and employs many cutting-edge methods of browser identification.

Geolocation

Every identification API request will provide the geolocation of the current visitor, including geoposition, city, country, timezone and ISP information.

Anonymous User Identification

Every visitor to your website is assigned a permanent visitorID that can be used to identify visitors trying to change their identity via proxies or other techniques.

Incognito Mode Detection

FingerprintJS Pro tracks whether visitors are using incognito mode, and can accurately identify users across incognito browsing sessions.

API & Webhooks

Get user activity history, suspicious activity and geolocation. With webhooks you can receive instant notifications that are delivered securely to your backend systems.

Machine Learning

In addition to browser fingerprinting, FingerprintJS Pro's server-side API processes and analyzes vast amounts of data, searching for patterns and re-occurrences of fraudulent activity.

