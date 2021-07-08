Case Studies

July 8, 2021

Credit Card Fraud

FingerprintJS Pro increased fraud identification accuracy, reducing stolen credit card purchases and saving time on manual checks.

January 26, 2021

Account sharing prevention in Edtech

Read about how a SaaS educational technology company used FingerprintJS to significantly reduce unauthorized account sharing, increasing their annual recurring revenue by $10M+ ARR while keeping legitimate users happy.

July 21, 2021

How one company stopped review fraud with FingerprintJS

The company was able to catch an additional 500 fake reviews per day with FingerprintJS Pro’s highly accurate visitor identification API, even when the perpetrators attempted to conceal their identity using a VPN or clearing cookies.

June 14, 2021

Third Party Verification

A door-to-door sales software company was able to greatly increase their identity verification accuracy, prevent fraud committed by sales representatives, and exceed compliance standards with FingerprintJS Pro.

May 24, 2021

Prevent Promotion Abuse at Live Events

Read about how a major food and beverage brand stopped promo abuse at live events while making the redemption process even easier.