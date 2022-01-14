Blog Articles

Safari 15 IndexDB API vulnerability
January 14, 2022

Exploiting IndexedDB API information leaks in Safari 15

In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15's implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.

Safari 15 IndexDB API vulnerability
January 14, 2022

Exploiting IndexedDB API information leaks in Safari 15

In this article we discuss a software bug introduced in Safari 15’s implementation of the IndexedDB API that lets any website track your internet activity and even reveal your identity.

Bank account takeover
January 4, 2022

Steps to prevent account takeover in banks and fintech

Account takeover is a huge risk to online banks and fintechs. Learn how fraudsters gain access to customer accounts, and how to protect your website and mobile apps.

FingerprintJS Pro Pricing Changes
December 7, 2021

FingerprintJS Pro price increase

We are increasing the price of FingerprintJS Pro for all new paying accounts starting on or after January 1, 2022. Our new pricing will be $2 for 1,000 API calls.

Online gambling fraud prevention
December 6, 2021

Online gambling fraud: effective preventative measures

Learn how to prevent the most common scams from career fraudsters as well as punters looking to get a leg up on the competition.

Coronavirus items and a shield for anti-fraud
December 3, 2021

A look at the anti-fraud technology landscape post-pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed our lives even more online. Businesses have had to scale up their anti-fraud efforts quickly to respond to rising threats using technology.

Chargeback prevention
November 26, 2021

Chargeback prevention: 7 tips for e-commerce merchants to prevent financial losses

Chargebacks can cost your business money, inventory, and negatively impact your merchant reputation. Learn how to prevent chargebacks from harming your business through preventative measures.

Best NPM browser fingerprinting packages
November 19, 2021

The Best NPM Browser Fingerprint Packages

There are a few NPM packages to choose from for browser fingerprinting. In this article, we compare options by looking at their popularity, updated date, package size and more.

Cybersecurity Trends 2022
November 12, 2021

6 Cybersecurity Trends for 2022 and Beyond

Cybercrime shot up by 600% during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what can we expect going forward? We look into 6 of the top cybersecurity trends expected in the coming years.

FingerprintJS Series B
November 9, 2021

$32M series B funding

Our team is excited to announce that we have raised a $32M series B from Craft Ventures, with participation from Nexus Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

November 2021 product update
November 8, 2021

Product Update - November 2021

Learn about all the new features and updates for FingerprintJS Pro as of November 2021.

What is coupon glittering?
November 2, 2021

What is coupon glittering & how can it harm your business?

Coupon glittering is a form of payment fraud that exploits glitches in coupon codes. Learn how this scam works, and how to prevent it from damaging your retail store or online business.

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA
October 26, 2021

Prevent 100% of Account Takeover Attacks from Bots with 2FA

Find out why Microsoft and Apple recommend 2FA for stopping automated bots and malicious humans from stealing your online accounts.

