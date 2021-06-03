In 2020, more than one-third of internet traffic was bot traffic. Some of these bots serve a useful purpose as search engine crawlers, uptime monitors, and podcast feed fetchers. Others attempt to impersonate real users, steal data, or fill your website's comments with spam.

Unfortunately, bad bot detection is really hard because these malicious bots are good at impersonating legitimate users.

"Sophisticated bots look and act like humans when they visit websites, click on ads, fill out forms, take over accounts, and commit payment fraud...causing billions of dollars in losses to companies and impacting the customer experience." - Dan Lowden, CMO at White Ops

On top of that, browsers have added privacy measures that make it harder for programmers to consistently identify real traffic from bot traffic. Fortunately, there are some proven methods to stand up to bots in your web application.

In this article, I'll introduce a few common bot detection techniques, and I'll show you how to implement bot detection and threat mitigation using FingerprintJS, one of the most robust open-source fingerprinting libraries available.

Bot Detection Techniques

Good bots will declare themselves in the User-Agent HTTP header so that you can filter them out of your logs. Unfortunately, malicious bots aren't easy to spot. If not detected and deterred, bad bots can fill your access logs, scrape proprietary data from your site, steal from your users, and bog down your servers. There are a few ways you can detect bots that might intend on abusing your web application, though:

Usage abnormalities like unusually fast navigation or form completion is often an indicator of bot traffic.

like unusually fast navigation or form completion is often an indicator of bot traffic. IP address blacklists can be used to block all traffic from servers or geographies where bad bots are more likely to originate.

can be used to block all traffic from servers or geographies where bad bots are more likely to originate. Suspicious URL requests such as users randomly trying paths on your site in an attempt to find unsecured login or admin pages might indicate a bot.

such as users randomly trying paths on your site in an attempt to find unsecured login or admin pages might indicate a bot. Machine learning models can be trained to detect likely bots based on other known bot traffic.

can be trained to detect likely bots based on other known bot traffic. Fingerprinting allows you to track known users (even without cookies) and implement deterrents to bots without a known fingerprint. Fingerprinting can also help you spot many requests that come from a single bot attempting to obscure its IP address or origin.

Bots are getting much more sophisticated, so you’ll likely have to use more than one of these techniques, especially if your company is a high-value target like a financial institution, payment processor, or large enterprise.

Detecting Bot Traffic with FingerprintJS

While it's worth learning about all the above bot detection methods (and probably others), I will focus on fingerprinting for the remainder of this article. Browser fingerprinting uses hardware details, browser extensions, WebGL behavior, and many other factors to generate a unique visitor ID for each user on your site.

When a user signs up or confirms their email address, you can use a library like FingerprintJS to create and associate this visitor ID with the user. When someone comes back to your site and attempts to log in, you can block the attempt or force them to perform a second authentication factor if their fingerprint doesn't match the one known for this user.

In this article, I'll show you how to use FingerprintJS in a ReactJS web application to fingerprint your users. Then, I'll show you how to create a script that detects likely bots using a custom React hook. Using this detection method, you can force bots to perform extra verification like captchas or two-factor authentication.

You can follow along with each step along the way or get the finished code on GitHub. While I won't go into detail on all the server-side code you might need to implement, I will give you a starting point for implementing bot detection using client-side fingerprinting.

Setting up the Project

Assuming you have NodeJS installed, create a new React application by running the following in your terminal:

npx create-react-app bot-detection

Inside your React application's root directory, run the following command to install FingerprintJS from npm:

npm i @fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs

Getting a User's Fingerprint

With your React application set up and FingerprintJS installed, you're ready to collect your first fingerprint.

First, import FingerprintJS and React's useEffect and useState in your src/App.js file:

import {useEffect, useState} from 'react'; import FingerprintJS from '@fingerprintjs/fingerprintjs'; ...

Next, add a new Effect Hook that calls the FingerprintJS library's load() method. This will retrieve an agent instance for the current user, so when you call get() , you'll be able to log the current user's fingerprint to your console.

In order to display the visitorId that FingerprintJS generates, you can also add a State Hook:

... const [visitorId, setVisitorId] = useState(null); useEffect(() => { (async () => { const agent = await FingerprintJS.load(); const fingerprint = await agent.get(); setVisitorId(fingerprint.visitorId); console.log(fingerprint); })(); }, []); ...

Finally, define the return statement so that your application shows the user their visitor ID:

... return ( <div className="App"> <h1>Welcome!</h1> {visitorId ? ( <p>Your visitor ID is <br/>{ visitorId }</p> ) : ( <p>We are currently detecting your browser's fingerprint.</p> )} </div> ); ...

In the real world, it wouldn't be useful to show this ID to visitors, but you'll need it in the next section for detecting bot traffic.

To test this portion of the tutorial out, run npm start from your terminal and visit localhost:3000 . Your fingerprint will be different from mine, but you should see something like this:

As you can see, the fingerprint variable that you logged to the console contains dozens of components that are used to create your unique visitor ID. These components are actually useful on their own for blocking bots. For example, you might be able to spot inconsistencies in the bot’s reported hardware or software. You might also find that specific combinations of values tend to indicate bot traffic.

This approach requires a lot of data or existing knowledge of the specific bots you're trying to prevent. Another method (which I'll show you below) uses the unique visitorId to detect when a visitor attempts to use a known username with a new browser fingerprint.

Detecting and Mitigating Bot Traffic Based on Fingerprint

Bots are often run on shared accounts to scrape data or run brute force attacks on login pages. For example, an attacker might buy a license to your software and then run a bot that downloads and resells this information to others. In that case, the attacker’s bot will likely have a different fingerprint than the legitimate user who logged in, so you can check usernames against known fingerprints to slow this kind of attack down.

First, you need a list of usernames and visitor IDs from your fingerprint in the previous section. In production, you’ll use an API to store this data on the server, but for demonstration purposes, just add an object to the top of your src/App.js file:

const users = { // Replace one of these with your actual visitor ID for testing purposes 'karl': '8c20fbeb78deaf5ad84080cfa48c0dd8', 'john': 'e4105e5a4b313300a6776f41740dd0cc', 'mike': 'e87855e1bc64d3bfa9300ed97d2c47e9', }; ...

Next, create a function to check a username against their last known visitor ID from FingerprintJS, and add a piece of state to indicate whether the username and visitor ID combination is valid or not:

... const [valid, setValid] = useState(null); const checkUserId = (e) => { if (e.target.value && users[e.target.value]) { setValid(users[e.target.value] === visitorId); } else { setValid(null); } } ...

Finally, update the return function. Here I’ve included an input form for users to enter their username and a message to let them know whether that username matches our known visitor ID from their fingerprint:

... return ( <div className="App"> <h1>Welcome!</h1> <label>Enter your username</label><br/> <input type="text" name="username" onChange={checkUserId}/> {valid === true ? ( <p>Your username matches your visitor ID!</p> ) : valid === false ? ( <p>Your username <strong>does not</strong> match your visitor ID. We'll need additional verification.</p> ) : ( <p>Enter your username to check your fingerprint.</p> )} </div> ); …

Refresh or restart your React application. Now, when you enter a username that does not match your current fingerprint, you’ll see an error message:

On the other hand, when your username does match the known visitor ID, you will see a success message:

In this way, you can use a browser fingerprint to help you identify and mitigate bot traffic. While this method alone won’t stop all kinds of bots, it’s one piece that will improve your application’s ability to stand up to malicious bots.

Bot Detection is a Never-Ending Challenge

As attackers improve the techniques they use to create more sophisticated bots, software engineers have to continue updating their software to keep up. While it's possible to build some of this in-house, leaning on proven, thoroughly-tested libraries like FingerprintJS will save you a lot of time.

In addition to the free, open-source library, FingerprintJS has a pro version that includes bot detection, advanced browser fingerprinting, and anonymous user identification. This makes your job as an application developer even easier because you can lean on FingerprintJS's expertise rather than keeping up with the changing bot detection landscape yourself.