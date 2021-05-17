ACCOUNT SHARING PREVENTION

Easily detect account sharing users and convert them into happy customers while keeping customer satisfaction high

How Much Revenue Are You Leaving On The Table From Account Sharing?

Subscription sharing costs businesses over 9.1 billion a year and opens you up to security vulnerabilities. It is impossible to measure the true costs to your business without an accurate detection method.

Let us scope out the extent of your account sharing problem by booking a call with us. We will work with your team to set up a trial of FingerprintJS Account Sharing Prevention and determine the revenue impact to your business.

How One Edtech Company Unearthed $10M+ in new revenue

Our client was struggling to prevent account sharing despite having a dedicated anti-fraud team

Build Versus Buy

Whether you are looking to integrate visitor identification with your existing system or want a complete end-to-end solution, FingerprintJS has an option for your business.

Plans start at $0/Month

FingerprintJS Pro

Build your own system with our visitor identification API

Visitor Identification

Generates a 99.5% accurate visitorID for each unique device that visits your website. VisitorIDs will need to be mapped to your logins and stored so you can identify shared accounts

Additional Visitor Data

Collect geolocation, browser and device details, and incognito mode detection for every visitor. Access everything through our API or webhooks

Account Sharing Prevention

An all-in-one solution for account sharing prevention

Visitor-Login Mapping

Fully identify shared accounts and assess the extent of sharing within your customer base by mapping our 99.5% accurate visitorIDs to your logins

Account Sharing Identification

Flag accounts that are being shared. Convert account sharing users into paying customers by setting up custom logic and rules that make sense for your business.

Why is FingerprintJS the #1 Choice For Account Sharing Prevention?

Catch account sharers where other tracking methods fail.

Mobile devices, infrequent logins, and privacy browsing make detecting account sharing difficult. An account can be misidentified as having multiple owners if their browsing behavior changes over time. Conversely, visitors can appear the same if not enough unique information is collected.

FingerprintJS overcomes these technical challenges by using state-of-the-art browser identification and machine learning techniques.

Generate unique visitorIDs

FingerprintJS uses browser fingerprinting, cookies, and other technologies including server-side detection techniques. By combining many identification methods, FingerprintJS can reach a higher level of accuracy than any other solution.

Ensure visitorIDs are stable over time

FingerprintJS uses fuzzy matching and other deduplication techniques. FingerprintJS Pro associates new browsing history with the correct visitorID even if some details about the visitor have changed.

Learn More About Your Customers

FingerprintJS Pro collects additional information to better understand your visitors. Use our geolocation and device data to build more targeted rules to catch account sharing.

  • Geolocation
  • Device details
  • Incognito browsing

Built for engineers, by engineers

Developer teams can easily incorporate FingerprintJS into existing workflows or build from scratch with our highly accessible documentation and support.

Webhooks

Receive instant notifications delivered securely to your backend systems, ideal for building scalable.

Documentation

Extensive guides make it easy for developer teams to get up to speed with FingerprintJS, fast.

Contact Support

Get in touch via chat and email and get technical help within 1 business day.

Learn how FingerprintJS Pro can help your business build a custom solution to prevent account sharing and unlock new revenue.

