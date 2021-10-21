Js Articles

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting
October 21, 2021

Demo: Disabling JavaScript Won’t Save You from Fingerprinting

Turning off JavaScript may block advertisers from showing you ads, but it won't prevent your device from being uniquely identified. Find out how this is possible with no-JavaScript fingerprinting.

Twilio 2FA
July 5, 2021

How to Lower Your Twilio Costs by Using Fingerprinting for 2FA

Twilio or other SMS 2FA methods have high costs that can add up. Learn how to use browser fingerprinting to reduce costs in our step-by-step demo.

ad blocker fingerprinting
July 1, 2021

How ad blockers can be used for browser fingerprinting

Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.

Canvas fingerprinting
June 11, 2021

How Does Canvas Fingerprinting Work?

Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.

Cross-browser tracking vulnerability
May 13, 2021

Exploiting custom protocol handlers for cross-browser tracking in Tor, Safari, Chrome and Firefox

The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.

Paywall software solution
May 12, 2021

How to Build the Best Paywall Solution with Node and Browser Fingerprinting

Tired of leaky paywalls? Build a custom paywall solution for your website with our step-by-step guide.

FingerprintJS Pro query result
April 1, 2021

The Top Browser Fingerprinting Techniques Explained

To make an accurate browser fingerprint, you need to gather as many signals as possible. In this article, we go over some of the techniques used to generate signals that vary between site visitors enough to be useful for browser fingerprinting.

Audio fingerprinting
March 18, 2021

How the Web Audio API is used for audio fingerprinting

Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.

Browser fingerprinting
December 24, 2020

The Beginner’s Guide to Browser Fingerprinting for Fraud Detection

Browser fingerprinting is a useful tool for developers to detect fraudulent activity on their website. Learn how this identification technique works with a real-life example.