Js Articles

Turning off JavaScript may block advertisers from showing you ads, but it won't prevent your device from being uniquely identified. Find out how this is possible with no-JavaScript fingerprinting.
Twilio or other SMS 2FA methods have high costs that can add up. Learn how to use browser fingerprinting to reduce costs in our step-by-step demo.
Signals generated by the use of an ad blocker can improve browser fingerprinting accuracy. This novel browser fingerprinting method, while oft-discussed as a theoretical source of entropy, has only just been added to FingerprintJS as of April 2021.
Canvas fingerprinting is one of the most popular techniques used in browser fingerprinting. We'll show you how it can be used to identify anonymous traffic and show you how to implement it yourself.
The FingerprintJS team has uncovered a scheme flooding vulnerability. We explain how the exploit works across four major desktop browsers and show why it's a threat to anonymous browsing.
Tired of leaky paywalls? Build a custom paywall solution for your website with our step-by-step guide.
To make an accurate browser fingerprint, you need to gather as many signals as possible. In this article, we go over some of the techniques used to generate signals that vary between site visitors enough to be useful for browser fingerprinting.
Audio Fingerprinting is used to uniquely identify visitors without cookies. A deep dive into this highly stable browser fingerprinting technique.
Browser fingerprinting is a useful tool for developers to detect fraudulent activity on their website. Learn how this identification technique works with a real-life example.